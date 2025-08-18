Dating A Narcissist? How To Recognise The Psychological Traits And Toxic Relationship Red Flags

Relationships can be exciting, fulfilling, and sometimes challenging. But what if your partner shows patterns that make you feel unheard, unloved, or constantly drained? Psychology suggests that these may be signs of narcissistic behaviour. While not every self-centered action means your partner is a narcissist, consistently toxic traits can harm your emotional well-being.

Here’s how you can recognise if you are dating a narcissistic person, according to psychology:-

1. Excessive Need for Attention and Admiration

Narcissistic partners thrive on constant praise and validation. They may dominate conversations, boast about achievements, or become upset when they don’t receive enough attention.

2. Lack of Empathy

One of the strongest psychological markers of narcissism is a low level of empathy. If your partner dismisses your feelings, invalidates your struggles, or shows little concern for your emotions, it may be a red flag.

3. Manipulative and Controlling Behaviour

Narcissists often use manipulation, guilt-tripping, or gaslighting to control their partners. They may twist situations to make you feel at fault or question your own reality.

4. Constant Criticism and Belittling

Instead of uplifting you, a narcissistic partner may criticize, compare, or belittle you—sometimes disguised as “jokes.” Over time, this can erode your confidence and self-worth.

5. Sense of Superiority

Psychology notes that narcissists believe they are superior or more important than others. They may disregard your opinions, downplay your achievements, or expect special treatment in every situation.

6. Lack of Accountability

If your partner rarely admits mistakes, avoids apologizing, or constantly blames you or others, it may indicate narcissistic tendencies.

7. Love-Bombing and Withdrawing

At the start, narcissists often shower partners with excessive love and attention (love-bombing). But later, they may withdraw affection to manipulate and maintain control.

Being in a relationship with a narcissistic person can feel like an emotional roller coaster. Recognising these signs early helps you set boundaries, protect your mental health, and decide whether to continue or step away. Remember: healthy love should make you feel respected, valued, and secure—not drained or unworthy.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by medical professionals.)