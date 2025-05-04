Debunking Myths About Blood Stem Cell Donation – Separating Fact From Fiction

Blood cancer, a group of diseases affecting the blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system, remains a major health concern worldwide. As per the Globocan 2022 report, in India alone, over 1.2 lakh people are diagnosed with blood cancer and other blood disorders each year, with nearly 30,000 of them being children. These conditions disrupt the production and function of healthy blood cells, often leading to life-threatening complications.

For many patients, a stem cell transplant is the only viable treatment, offering second chance at life! However, widespread misconceptions about stem cell donation create barriers, preventing many from accessing this critical procedure. Raising awareness and debunking these myths is essential to increasing donor participation and saving lives. Patrick Paul Spokesperson at DKMS Foundation India debunk myths about blood stem cell donation and explains how it's different from blood donation.

Myth 1: Blood stem cell donation is the same as blood donation; blood type determines a match.

Fact: Blood stem cell donation is different from blood donation. A successful blood stem cell transplant requires a close match of Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) characteristics between the donor and recipient, not just a matching blood type. HLA matching is complex, and finding a suitable donor can be challenging. A perfect match means a 10/10 compatibility in HLA markers, and this donor could be a relative or an unrelated individual.

Myth 2: Most patients can find a matching donor within their families.

Fact: Only about 30% of patients find a matching donor within their family. The remaining 70% rely on matched unrelated donors from global registries. Expanding donor registries is essential to increasing the chances of finding suitable matches for those in need of life-saving transplants.

Myth 3: Donating blood stem cells is painful and risky.

Fact: Many hesitate to register as donors due to fears of pain or potential health risks. In reality, stem cell donation is a simple and safe procedure. The most common method, peripheral blood stem cell (PBSC) donation, is non-surgical and similar to platelet donation. The process lasts four to six hours, with minimal discomfort (the donor is apprised of it before the process begins), and donors can resume normal activities the same day.

Myth 4: Donating stem cells has long-term side effects.

Fact: There are no major long-term health issues associated with stem cell donation. Some donors experience mild, flu-like symptoms due to the medication used to increase stem cell production before donation, but these symptoms subside within a few days. Stem cells naturally regenerate within weeks, ensuring no long-term impact on the donor’s health.

Myth 5: Blood stem cells are collected and stored like blood donations.

Fact: Blood stem cells are not stored for future use. They are collected only when a match is found between a donor and a patient in need. Since a donor could be the only match for a patient, registering increases the chances of saving a life. Once collected, the stem cells are immediately transported to the recipient’s hospital and transfused into the patient.

Myth 6: There is no need to raise awareness about blood stem cell donation.

Fact: Awareness plays a crucial role in increasing donor registrations and dispelling myths. Misinformation often discourages people from signing up. Educational initiatives, real-life success stories, and transparency about the donation process help build trust and encourage more individuals to step forward.

Myth 7: Only medical professionals can help in the fight against blood cancer.

Fact: Anyone can contribute by registering as a donor, spreading awareness, and organizing donor drives. Young individuals, especially students, play a vital role in this mission by leveraging their networks to promote blood stem cell donation. Encouraging more people to provide cheek swab samples for donor registries significantly increases the chances of saving lives.

With greater awareness and more registered donors, countless lives could be saved, making it imperative to promote and support stem cell donation efforts. Individuals between the ages of 18 and 55 who are in good health can register as potential stem cell donors. The process involves filling out a consent form and providing a simple cheek swab sample, which is analyzed for HLA characteristics and listed anonymously on an international search platform for matching patients.