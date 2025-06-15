Decorating And Remodeling: Expert Tips To Create A Spiritually Elevated Space

There’s no one right way to create a space that feels spiritual. It’s not about incense, white walls, or having an idol statue in every corner. It’s about intention. Your home should be a place that reflects who you are and what you value on a soul level.

And sometimes, the most powerful way to shift a room’s energy is to place something in it that reminds you of what matters. Something still. Something sacred. A statue isn’t just an object it’s a symbol. It carries weight. Spirit. Story.

We’ve seen this time and time again: a single piece placed with purpose can transform a space more than an entire renovation. So here are five grounded, real-world ways to elevate your space mentally, spiritually, and physically and how statues or objects can play a part without taking over the whole story.

Hans Goedoen & Jerrel Goedoen Founder of Atelier Ajanta shares tips to create a spiritually elevated spaces:

1. Lead with Energy, Not Aesthetic

Before you buy anything, sit with your space. Feel it out. What’s missing? What’s needed? Maybe it’s focus, grounding, clarity, or softness. That’s where you start, not with what’s trending. If a statue speaks to you, maybe something that represents strength, stillness, or transformation, bring it in because of what it means to you, not because it looks cool. A figure like Mahadev, for example, might remind you to stay centered through chaos. That’s the kind of energy worth making room for.

2. Let Your Space Reflect Your Inner Life

Your home should feel like you are not a showroom. If you’re someone who seeks balance, calm, and connection, your decor can support that. A well-placed statue on a low shelf or tucked into a reading corner isn’t decoration, it's a reminder. Of peace. Of patience. Of resilience. The energy it brings should speak louder than the material it’s made of.

3. Don’t Crowd Create Space Around Meaning

You don’t need to crowd your space with spiritual objects for it to feel aligned. In fact, when there’s too much, the energy can get noisy. Let each piece have room to speak. Especially statues, they carry weight. Give them light. Give them space. Maybe even a small ritual: a moment of silence, a bit of incense, a gentle touch as you pass by. Let it be part of your rhythm, not just something collecting dust in the background.

4. Statues as Anchors, Not Accessories

Think of a statue as an anchor point in the room somewhere your energy can settle. A place to return to when things feel scattered. That could be in your entryway, on your desk where you start your day, in a quiet corner of the living room, near a window, or even in the bathroom as a reminder to be present during everyday rituals. What matters is what it holds for you. It could be a reminder to stay centered. Or to lead with love. Or to slow down.

5. Make It Yours. Make It Real.

Don’t copy what you see online. Don’t make it look “spiritual” just for the sake of it. This is your space. Your practice. Your life. Maybe your idol isn’t from a mainstream tradition, maybe it’s a form that spoke to you in a quiet moment, or one you were drawn to during a time of deep reflection. Maybe it’s not what others would expect. That’s sacred, too.