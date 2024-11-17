Dehradun Accident Is Not First And Last: A Lesson Parents Must Teach Their Kids

In the wake of the tragic Dehradun accident, the discourse has predictably centred on road safety and infrastructure. However, we're missing a crucial conversation that needs to happen in every household: teaching children about the psychology of peer pressure in vehicles.

Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M) Psychotherapist, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing shares her insights on lessons parents must teach their kids and how to be responsible.

When teenagers pile into cars, a complex dynamic emerges. The urge to capture moments for social media, the false sense of invincibility, and the fear of being labelled "uncool" for speaking up about unsafe driving create a perfect storm of risk factors.

Parents must move beyond the standard "don't drink and drive" talks. Instead, teach your children the art of diplomatic refusal. Role-play scenarios where they practice saying, "I'll catch the next ride" or "Let's call a cab" without damaging social bonds. Help them understand that true friends will respect safety boundaries.

Most importantly, establish yourself as their 24/7 safety net – someone they can call for a pickup without judgment, even at 3 AM. This isn't about enabling irresponsible behaviour but preventing irreversible tragedies.

Remember, stepping out of a car takes more courage than staying in one driven recklessly. That momentary discomfort of walking away could mean the difference between life and death – a split-second decision that separates a close call from a catastrophe.