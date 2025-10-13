Dhanteras 2025: October 18 Or 19? Check Exact Date And Auspicious Time For Shopping

Dhanteras 2025: Dhanteras is one of the most significant and auspicious festivals in Hindu culture, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebrations. The festival is celebrated with immense joy, devotion, and enthusiasm by people across the country. On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha, Maa Lakshmi who is the Goddess of wealth, fortune, and prosperity and Lord Kuber, the God of riches, seeking blessings for abundance and well-being. The day also coincides with Dhanvantari Jayanti, which commemorates the birth of Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician and the harbinger of good health. Traditionally known as Dhanatrayodashi, the festival falls on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. In 2025, Dhanteras will be celebrated nationwide on 18th October, 2025 marking the beginning of the festive season filled with light, positivity, and prosperity.

When Is Dhanteras 2025? Date And Time

According to the Drik Panchang, here are the exact dates and timings of the Dhanteras 2025:

Trayodashi Tithi will begin on 18th October, 2025, at 12:18 PM.

Trayodashi Tithi will end on 19th October, 2025, at 1:51 PM.

Pradosh Kaal will be observed on 18th October, 2025, from 5:48 PM to 8:19 PM.

Vrishabha Kaal will occur on 18th October, 2025, from 7:15 PM to 9:11 PM.

The Dhanteras Puja Muhurat will be on 18th October, 2025, from 7:15 PM to 8:19 PM

Dhanteras 2025: How is the Festival Celebrated?

Dhanteras is one of the most cherished Hindu festivals, celebrated across the nation with deep devotion and joyous spirit. It holds immense religious and cultural significance, marking not just material prosperity but also spiritual renewal. Homes are cleaned and adorned with rangoli, lights, flowers, and diyas, creating a warm, inviting atmosphere. On this day, it is considered highly auspicious to purchase gold, silver, new utensils, or other items, a belief rooted in tradition that such acquisitions usher in abundance and wealth. During Dhanteras, markets brim with activity as devotees flock to shops, seeking blessings through both ritual and purchase, all in the hope of ushering in a prosperous year ahead.

