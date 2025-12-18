Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna on Food, Workouts, And Feeling Good: The Fitness Formula That Works For Him

After Dhurandhar hit theatres on December 14, 2025, Akshaye Khanna—despite portraying the antagonist Rehman Dakait—has unexpectedly become the film’s standout star. He is currently dominating social media, thanks to a viral clip of him dancing to the FA9LA song.

Given that Akshaye Khanna is not active on social media (at least not publicly) and rarely gives interviews, several of his old clips have resurfaced and begun trending. Amid this renewed buzz, it also came to light that Baqar Nasser, Khanna’s former fitness coach, congratulated the Dhurandhar actor on the film’s success.

Nasser recalled an interview Akshaye Khanna gave to The Times of India in 2008, where the actor spoke candidly about his fitness routine. “I work out with celebrity trainer Baqar Nasser three times a week on the power plate machine. It has been six months now that I have been working under him,” Akshaye had said at the time.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The actor had also credited Nasser for introducing him to the power plate and for meticulously designing a scientific workout plan tailored to his needs.

Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna’s Exercise Routine

Akshaye Khanna once shared that having the right trainer is essential to building a fitness routine that truly helps achieve one’s goals. Back then, squash was one of his favourite sports.

“I used to do yoga earlier, and it’s only in the past year or so that I have stopped practising yoga,” he had added.

Swimming was another activity he enjoyed, and he preferred combining different forms of exercise to keep boredom at bay. “Since the workout is different every time, it becomes more interesting and a lot of fun. In a way, I try to exercise different parts of the body,” the Dhurandhar star explained.

He also mentioned that working out helped rejuvenate his senses. “I don’t exercise to lose weight but to feel good. I feel energised after my workout, and that makes it worth all the effort,” he noted. Akshaye further shared that while he once viewed workouts as an incentive, his idea of unwinding—like many others—included spending time with friends.

Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna’s Diet Plan

Speaking about his eating habits, Akshaye Khanna revealed that he is a non-vegetarian and does not follow a rigid diet. “I don’t follow a strict diet, as I don’t have a tendency to put on weight. I don’t have to watch what I eat,” he said—much to everyone’s envy.

“I love food, but I don’t overeat,” he added, admitting that he enjoyed junk food such as burgers and pizza. While he often ate out and indulged in his favourite dishes, he ensured his meals included plenty of vegetables.

“I eat a lot of vegetables like lettuce, spinach, bhindi, green peas, carrot, etc. But I have my dislikes too. I don’t like doodhi (bottle gourd) and karela (bitter gourd). I love to gorge on chicken, fish, and all kinds of seafood,” Akshaye Khanna shared.

If you haven’t watched Dhurandhar yet, the trailer alone might be enough to persuade you to book your tickets and witness Akshaye Khanna’s compelling performance as Rehman Dakait.