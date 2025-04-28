Different Mood-Boosting Self-Care Practices To Start Doing In 2025

With the stresses of modern life, it’s crucial to incorporate practices that nurture both our minds and bodies. While self-care is often seen as a luxury, it’s actually a necessity, especially when it comes to maintaining a positive mindset.

As self-care continues to evolve, younger generations are redefining what it means to prioritize mental health and wellness.

So today, in 2025, let us go beyond the obvious activities of self-care and explore some new ones. Dr. Mona Gujral, Chief Psychologist and Teen Parenting Coach at coto shares different mood-boosting self-care practices to start in 2025.

Aromatherapy and Soothing Scents

Scents have a strong connection to emotions and can instantly uplift your mood. Essential oils like lavender, peppermint, and citrus blends can help reduce stress and promote relaxation. Whether through a diffuser, scented candles, or applying essential oils directly, incorporating aromatherapy into your routine can enhance your emotional well-being.

AI-Generated Sleep Stories & Dream Therapy

With the rise of AI, new sleep apps generate custom bedtime stories based on your mood and preferences. AI-assisted dream journaling is also gaining traction, where people document and analyze their dreams for deeper self-discovery.

Oubaitori – No Comparison, Only Growth

This Japanese concept encourages individuals to avoid comparing themselves to others. Just as cherry blossoms, plum trees, peaches, and apricots bloom at different times, each person has their own unique path. Practicing oubaitori means celebrating personal growth without feeling the need to compete with others.

Digital Detox Retreats & Offline Sundays

In today’s digitally savvy world, many are recognizing the benefits of disconnecting. The trend of “Offline Sundays” or weekend retreats without social media helps improve focus, reduce stress, and enhance real-life connections. Apps like Forest and One Sec encourage mindful tech use by limiting screen time.

Silent Disco Therapy

Instead of traditional meditation, there is an increased preference for immersive experiences like silent disco therapy. Wearing noise-canceling headphones and listening to curated music playlists (lo-fi, binaural beats, or nature sounds) can create a meditative state while promoting mindfulness in a more engaging way.

Kaizen – Small, Continuous Improvements

Kaizen is the practice of making small, incremental changes to improve different areas of life. Instead of overwhelming yourself with drastic lifestyle changes, focus on making tiny daily improvements that add up over time. This method works well for building habits like better sleep, mindfulness, and personal growth.

Decluttering Your Space

A cluttered environment can lead to a cluttered mind. Tidying up your space, whether it’s your home, office, or digital files, can help create a sense of order and calmness. Minimalist living, or simply keeping your surroundings organized, reduces stress and helps you focus on what truly matters. In 2025, try adopting a decluttering habit by tidying up for just 10 minutes a day.

ASMR for Relaxation

Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) videos—featuring soft whispers, tapping sounds, and gentle triggers—have gained massive popularity as a form of stress relief. Many find ASMR videos soothing and effective for reducing anxiety and improving sleep quality.

Positive Affirmations and Self-Compassion

Speaking kindly to yourself can transform your mindset. Practicing positive affirmations such as “I am worthy,” “I am capable,” or “I deserve happiness” can gradually shift negative self-talk. Additionally, self-compassion—treating yourself with the same kindness as you would a friend—can improve emotional resilience.

Hydration and Nutrition for Mental Wellness

Your physical health has a direct impact on your mental well-being. Staying hydrated and fueling your body with nutrient-dense foods can improve your mood and energy levels. Incorporate foods rich in omega-3s, probiotics, and antioxidants—such as fatty fish, nuts, yogurt, and berries—to support brain health. Also, try drinking herbal teas like chamomile or green tea to relax and unwind.