Dirty, stained sneakers? Here’s a quick washing machine hack to make your shoes look clean and new again

If your favourite sneakers are starting to look dirty, stained, or worn out, don’t worry - you don’t need to throw them away just yet. With a simple washing machine trick, you can easily bring them back to life from the comfort of your home. This quick and easy method not only saves time and effort but also helps your shoes look fresh, clean, and almost as good as new without spending extra money on professional cleaning.

Here's exactly how to do it:-

1. First Things First - Can Your Shoes Actually Go in the Washing Machine?

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Before you toss your shoes into the machine, take a moment to check what they're made of. This one step can save you from ruining a perfectly good pair.

Shoes made from canvas, cotton, nylon, or polyester are generally safe for machine washing. These materials can handle water well without losing their shape or texture.

However, leather and suede shoes should never go in the washing machine. Water causes these materials to warp, crack, or change texture — and that damage is usually permanent.

A quick tip:- Check the small tag on the inside of your shoes. It often tells you exactly how the shoe should be cleaned. One minute of reading can save you a lot of regret later.

2. Get Your Shoes Ready Before Putting Them On

Preparation is half the battle when it comes to washing shoes properly. Here's what to do before the machine even turns on:

1. Start by removing the shoelaces and insoles. Washing them separately prevents the laces from tangling around the shoes and helps everything dry faster afterwards.

2. Next, take an old toothbrush or a soft brush and scrub off any visible mud or dirt from the soles. Small stones and chunks of mud can get into the machine and cause damage, so it's worth spending a minute on this.

3. Once the shoes are cleaned on the outside, place them inside a mesh laundry bag. Don't have one? A pillowcase works just fine. This protects the shoes from banging hard against the drum during the wash cycle.

4. Finally, throw in a couple of old towels along with the shoes. They balance the load and act as cushioning so the machine doesn't sound like it's about to fall apart.

3. Choose the Right Settings on Your Machine

This part is important - the wrong settings can do more harm than good.

Always go with the gentle or delicate cycle. This setting uses slower movements and is much kinder to your shoes than a regular or heavy-duty cycle.

Use cold water only. Hot water can weaken the glue that holds different parts of the shoe together and may also cause the fabric to shrink. Cold water cleans just as effectively without the risks.

Reach for liquid detergent instead of powder. Liquid dissolves completely in water, while powder detergent can leave behind white residue or spots on your shoes.

Most wash cycles will take anywhere between 45 minutes to an hour — so put on a show and let the machine do its thing.

4. Drying Your Shoes the Right Way

Once the wash is done, resist the urge to throw your shoes in the dryer. Heat is one of the biggest enemies of footwear — it can warp the shape, melt the glue, and shrink the material.

Instead, take the shoes out of the mesh bag and place them in a well-ventilated spot where air can circulate freely. A sunny windowsill or a breezy corner works great.

To help them dry faster and keep their shape, stuff the inside with newspaper, paper towels, or a piece of cloth. These absorb moisture from the inside while also preventing the shoes from collapsing as they dry.

Depending on the type of shoe, drying can take anywhere from overnight to a full day. Once they're completely dry, pop the insoles and laces back in — and they're ready to wear again.

Washing your shoes in a machine might seem like a gamble, but if you do it correctly, it's actually one of the simplest and most efficient ways to get them clean. The trick is to first consider the material, get it ready, pick the right settings, and let it air dry. Stick to these four straightforward steps, and you'll be amazed at how good your sneakers can look with minimal effort. When your shoes start showing signs of age, there's no need to fret. This guide will show you how to let your washing machine do the heavy lifting.