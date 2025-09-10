Ditch 10,000 Steps, Try Japanese Interval Walking To Burn Fat, Boost Energy, Sleep Better – All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Hitting 10,000 steps every day feels impossible for many. Motivation fades as the day goes on, and the step goal remains elusive. A simpler and more effective solution is a 30-minute Japanese walking technique.

“The Japanese discovered a walking technique with more benefits than the traditional 10,000 steps, it is called interval walking,” said Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist, in an Instagram video.

What Is Japanese Interval Walking?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Interval walking, also called interval walking training, focuses on the quality and intensity of walking rather than the total steps. It alternates brisk walking with slow walking periods.

Developed in Japan, this method is gaining global attention for being efficient, time-saving and highly effective.

“Alternate three minutes of slow walking with three minutes of brisk walking like you are rushing to an important meeting. Do this daily for 30 minutes, and the results are impressive,” he said.

Benefits Of Interval Walking

Better blood pressure: Interval walking helps regulate blood pressure, supporting overall heart health and reducing risks of hypertension.

Interval walking helps regulate blood pressure, supporting overall heart health and reducing risks of hypertension. Reduced stroke risk: An active lifestyle can lower stroke likelihood. Interval walking improves circulation, reduces high blood pressure and prevents cholesterol buildup, helping protect against strokes.

An active lifestyle can lower stroke likelihood. Interval walking improves circulation, reduces high blood pressure and prevents cholesterol buildup, helping protect against strokes. Improved mood: Exercise triggers endorphin release. Interval walking enhances mood, boosts mental well-being and encourages a positive mindset.

Exercise triggers endorphin release. Interval walking enhances mood, boosts mental well-being and encourages a positive mindset. Boosted immunity: Regular walking strengthens the immune system, helping the body resist infections and illnesses.

Regular walking strengthens the immune system, helping the body resist infections and illnesses. Better sleep quality: Interval walking helps you fall asleep faster, improve sleep depth and regulate the circadian rhythm for more consistent rest.

Interval walking helps you fall asleep faster, improve sleep depth and regulate the circadian rhythm for more consistent rest. Improved cardiovascular health and fitness: Brisk walking elevates heart rate. Interval walking acts as effective aerobic exercise, enhancing cardiovascular health and overall fitness.

Brisk walking elevates heart rate. Interval walking acts as effective aerobic exercise, enhancing cardiovascular health and overall fitness. Joint friendly: Interval walking puts less stress on bones and joints compared to running, making it a safer option for many.

How To Start

"To start, walk at a comfortable pace for three-five minutes, then alternate slow and brisk walking. Finish with a three-five min cool down," Dr. Sethi explained.

Steps to begin:

Warm up for 5-10 minutes to prep your muscles.

Walk briskly for 2-3 minutes, enough to raise your heart rate, then slow down for 2-3 minutes.

Repeat the cycle for 20-30 minutes.

Cool down with stretches or light walking for 5-10 minutes.

Beyond steps, interval walking aids weight loss, strengthens muscles, improves metabolism and supports healthy blood sugar levels.

(Disclaimer: This article provides general information only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Consult a qualified doctor for guidance. Zee News does not assume responsibility for this information.)