Diwali 2025: 10 Delhi-NCR Mela Hotspots You Must Explore This Festival

Diwali Melas 2025: Delhi-NCR pulses with energy as Diwali approaches. Streets glow with lamps, markets hum with chatter and aromas of street food fill the air. Diwali melas emerge as the centre of this festive magic. Every mela tells a story. Every stall holds treasures. Every corner brings joy, laughter and festive cheer.

Here’s a curated list of the top 10 Diwali melas in 2025 that capture the spirit of the festival.

1. The Bazaar’s Diwali Mela – Sunder Nursery, Delhi

Sunder Nursery turns into a wonderland of lights and handmade artistry. Eco-friendly décor, sustainable gifts and interactive workshops fill the space.

A2Z All Driver Services helps visitors hire drivers, making festival travel effortless and stress-free.

2. Blind School Diwali Mela – Lodhi Road

Artisans with visual impairments create beauty through handmade candles, festive décor, stitched items and trinkets. Every purchase supports their craft and mission.

3. Dastkar Festival of Lights – Chhatarpur/Nature Bazaar

Over 200 artisan groups showcase textiles, ceramics, décor, jewellery and traditional artifacts. The fair spans multiple days and offers a peaceful alternative to the crowded bazaars.

4. Meri Dilli Utsav – Dilli Haat, Pitampura

Ethnic wear, home décor, live music and street food come together for a family-friendly celebration. Dilli Haat transforms into a cultural and shopping hotspot.

5. Noida Haat Diwali Utsav – Noida & Greater Noida

Handicrafts, pottery, home décor and festive souvenirs dominate this lively mela. Evening performances and cultural acts add to the vibrant atmosphere.

6. The Diwali Edit – DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

Designer labels, bespoke gifts, festive décor and boutique stalls combine with a relaxed and stylish setting. It is perfect for shoppers who value elegance with festivity.

7. District 9 Diwali Carnival – Noida

DJ nights, carnival rides, themed stalls, cultural acts and shopping create a high-energy carnival vibe. It is ideal for families, friends and young festival-goers.

8. Swag Diwali Mela – Connaught Place/Shivaji Stadium

Pop-up fashion, décor, cosmetics and lifestyle stalls. Street performers add life to the festive experience.

9. Panchkuian Road & Connaught Place Market

These markets light up with lamps, décor, furniture and home accents. This not a traditional mela, but the festive spirit makes it essential for shoppers seeking statement pieces.

10. Sadar Bazaar – Old Delhi

It is wholesale heaven for diyas, lanterns, lights and paper crafts. Chaos here blends with magic, creating an unforgettable festival vibe.

Diwali 2025 in Delhi-NCR promises more than shopping. It offers memories, colours, music and joy. Every mela is a celebration. Every visit a story. Happy Diwali!