Diwali 2025: 10 Fun Games To Play With Family And Friends This Diwali Party

Diwali isn’t just about diyas, sweets, and fireworks — it’s also the perfect time to bond with your loved ones over laughter-filled games! Whether you're hosting a small gathering or a grand celebration, a few fun games can light up the night just as brightly as your decorations. Here are 10 exciting and easy-to-play games to make your Diwali party unforgettable:

1. Tambola (Housie) – The Classic Favorite

A party classic! Distribute Tambola tickets, get your coins or chips ready, and appoint a caller. Offer Diwali-themed prizes for winners — like “Early Five”, “Full House”, or even a “Diya Pattern Win”. Great for all ages!

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pro tip: Use dry fruits or candies as markers for a fun twist.

2. Diya Decoration Contest

Unleash creativity with a diya decorating challenge. Give guests plain clay diyas, paints, glitter, and beads. Set a timer and see who crafts the most beautiful diya!

Winner Idea: Let everyone vote anonymously and gift the winner a scented candle set.

3. Card Games (Teen Patti or Rummy)

What’s Diwali without a little card fun? Teen Patti is a traditional hit during this time. Keep the stakes light — maybe just candies, tokens, or small gifts — to keep it friendly and fun.

Note: Make sure younger guests have their own parallel game or activity.

4. Pass the Parcel – Diwali Edition

Add a festive twist to this childhood classic! Play upbeat Bollywood or Diwali songs and stop the music randomly. Each time it stops, the player must complete a Diwali-themed dare or answer a fun question.

Example Dare: “Name 5 sweets made during Diwali in 10 seconds!”

5. Saree Draping Challenge (For All Genders!)

Divide into teams and see who can drape a saree the best — in a limited time. It’s hilarious, inclusive, and makes for great photos!

Add a twist: One team member wears the saree, and the other drapes it.

6. Diwali Antakshari

Bollywood songs, but Diwali vibes! Create teams and sing songs starting with the last syllable of the previous song. Add Diwali-themed challenges or bonus points for festive tracks.

Theme idea: Only songs with “light”, “love”, or “festival” words.

7. Light The Candle Relay

Set up unlit candles in a line. Each player must run to the candle, light it using a matchstick or diya, and run back. Next player continues. Fastest team wins!

Variation: Use diyas and have players carry the flame carefully — test of skill and speed!

8. Guess The Sweet

Blindfolded players taste different Diwali sweets and try to guess them. Think: Gulab Jamun, Soan Papdi, Kaju Katli, Ladoo... Delicious and hilarious!

Bonus Tip: Include one mystery sweet for extra fun!

9. Balloon Bursting Treasure Hunt

Hide small chits or treats inside balloons. Players must find and burst the balloons to collect points or gifts.

Theme Tip: Use golden or orange balloons for a festive look.

10. Best Dressed Contest

Encourage everyone to come in traditional or creative Diwali outfits. Have a mini fashion show, complete with music and a panel of "judges" from among the kids or elders.

Categories: “Most Traditional”, “Most Glamorous”, “Best Couple Outfit”.

Wishing you and your loved ones a Happy & Playful Diwali!