Diwali 2025: 10 Major Safety Tips While Bursting Crackers With Kids

Bursting crackers is a fun and exciting part of many celebrations, especially during festivals like Diwali. The bright lights and loud sounds are thrilling for children, but they also come with risks. To ensure everyone enjoys the festivities safely, especially kids, it’s crucial to take proper precautions. Here are 10 major safety tips to keep in mind while bursting crackers with children:

1. Always Supervise Children

Never allow children to burst crackers unsupervised. An adult should always be present to guide them, manage the process, and react quickly in case of any mishap.

2. Use Open and Safe Spaces

Choose an open area like a ground or a wide street away from trees, vehicles, and buildings. Avoid crowded or enclosed spaces, as they can increase the chances of accidents or fires.

3. Keep Water and First Aid Ready

Always have a bucket of water, sand, or a fire extinguisher nearby. A basic first aid kit should also be within reach to treat minor burns or injuries quickly.

4. Buy Crackers From Licensed Sellers

Ensure the crackers you buy are from government-approved, licensed sellers. Avoid illegal or low-quality fireworks, as they may be unstable and more prone to causing accidents.

5. Educate Kids Beforehand

Before you start, explain the dos and don’ts to your children. Teach them how to light crackers safely, keep a safe distance, and avoid picking up dud fireworks.

6. Use Safety Gear

Make your kids wear cotton clothes (preferably full sleeves), closed shoes, and safety glasses if possible. Avoid synthetic clothing, as it catches fire quickly.

7. Light One at a Time

Avoid lighting multiple crackers at once. Light one cracker, then move back to a safe distance. This helps maintain control and reduces confusion or panic.

8. Never Relight a Dud

If a cracker doesn’t go off, don’t try to relight it. Wait for a while, then carefully soak it in water to avoid accidental explosions.

9. Dispose of Used Crackers Safely

Collect burnt crackers and dispose of them in a metal bin or bucket with water. This helps prevent any leftover sparks from causing fires or injuries later.

10. Avoid Sparklers for Very Young Children

Sparklers can burn at temperatures over 1000°C. While they may seem safe, they can cause severe burns. Only older children should use them, and even then, under supervision.