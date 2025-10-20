Diwali 2025: 10 Major Safety Tips While Bursting Crackers With Kids
Fireworks are a memorable part of festive celebrations, but safety must always come first—especially when kids are involved. By following these simple but essential safety tips, you can enjoy the sparkle and joy of crackers without any accidents. Let your celebrations be bright, beautiful, and safe!
Bursting crackers is a fun and exciting part of many celebrations, especially during festivals like Diwali. The bright lights and loud sounds are thrilling for children, but they also come with risks. To ensure everyone enjoys the festivities safely, especially kids, it’s crucial to take proper precautions. Here are 10 major safety tips to keep in mind while bursting crackers with children:
1. Always Supervise Children
Never allow children to burst crackers unsupervised. An adult should always be present to guide them, manage the process, and react quickly in case of any mishap.
2. Use Open and Safe Spaces
Choose an open area like a ground or a wide street away from trees, vehicles, and buildings. Avoid crowded or enclosed spaces, as they can increase the chances of accidents or fires.
3. Keep Water and First Aid Ready
Always have a bucket of water, sand, or a fire extinguisher nearby. A basic first aid kit should also be within reach to treat minor burns or injuries quickly.
4. Buy Crackers From Licensed Sellers
Ensure the crackers you buy are from government-approved, licensed sellers. Avoid illegal or low-quality fireworks, as they may be unstable and more prone to causing accidents.
5. Educate Kids Beforehand
Before you start, explain the dos and don’ts to your children. Teach them how to light crackers safely, keep a safe distance, and avoid picking up dud fireworks.
6. Use Safety Gear
Make your kids wear cotton clothes (preferably full sleeves), closed shoes, and safety glasses if possible. Avoid synthetic clothing, as it catches fire quickly.
7. Light One at a Time
Avoid lighting multiple crackers at once. Light one cracker, then move back to a safe distance. This helps maintain control and reduces confusion or panic.
8. Never Relight a Dud
If a cracker doesn’t go off, don’t try to relight it. Wait for a while, then carefully soak it in water to avoid accidental explosions.
9. Dispose of Used Crackers Safely
Collect burnt crackers and dispose of them in a metal bin or bucket with water. This helps prevent any leftover sparks from causing fires or injuries later.
10. Avoid Sparklers for Very Young Children
Sparklers can burn at temperatures over 1000°C. While they may seem safe, they can cause severe burns. Only older children should use them, and even then, under supervision.
