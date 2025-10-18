New Delhi: The capital city is home to some of the most iconic sweet shops in India, each carrying a legacy that spans decades. From political leaders to Bollywood stars, these shops have delighted countless patrons over the years. Among the city’s most famous are Evergreen Sweet Shop, Madanlal Halwai, Nathu Sweet Shop, Bengali Sweet Shop, Ghantewala and the legendary Pandey Pan House.

These establishments are not just about sweets, they are a part of Delhi’s cultural and culinary history.

Evergreen Sweet Shop is located in the Green Park area. Actor Shah Rukh Khan has mentioned in multiple interviews that during his time in Delhi, he would frequently visit this shop. Even today, whenever he visits the capital, he enjoys the shop’s sweets and is particularly fond of their ‘chole bhature’, a savory delight that pairs perfectly with the sweet treats.

Madanlal Halwai, situated in the bustling Sadar Bazaar, has a history of serving India’s elite. Reports suggest that former prime ministers, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, were among its patrons.

Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali has also been spotted enjoying the shop’s offerings on several occasions, making it a hotspot for both politics and cinema.

Nathu Sweet Shop in Bengali Market is considered one of the oldest sweet shops in Delhi. Over the years, many distinguished personalities have visited here, including prominent Bollywood actors such as Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani and Sonam Kapoor. The shop continues to attract celebrities seeking authentic and time-tested sweets.

Bengali Sweet Shop, also located in Bengali Market, is famed for introducing rasgullas to Delhi. Its heritage has made it a favorite for film shoots, while eminent personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and incumbent Union ministers have all sampled its offerings.

Ghantewala in Chandni Chowk is another place with historical significance. Once a preferred destination for political leaders from Indira to Rajiv, the shop still draws many high-profile visitors.

Some Bollywood films have even shot scenes in and around this legendary store.

Pandey's Pan blends the world of sweets with paan, serving it as a delicacy. This shop has entertained not only India’s celebrities but also international leaders.

Former Presidents and Prime Ministers, including Narendra Modi, Donald Trump and Barack Obama, have savored its signature paan.

Beyond these well-known shops, Delhi also hosts another legendary sweet, the Shahi Tukda, cherished by politicians and celebrities.

Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi has been spotted multiple times at Matia Mahal Bazaar near Jama Masjid, savoring this royal dessert from a shop famously known as Cool-Cool, continuing the city’s long-standing tradition of indulgent sweets.

Delhi’s sweet shops are more than culinary stops, they are living monuments to the city’s history, culture and the countless stories of those who have walked through their doors, from Bollywood royalty to global leaders.