Diwali Cleaning Tips: Six Easy, Tried-And-Tested Household Tricks To Remove Stubborn Stains And Make Your Kitchen Shine

Diwali Cleaning Tips: As Diwali (a festival of light) draws near, homes across India begin to glow with fresh energy. Every corner gets attention, every wall gets wiped and every shelf gets cleared. The kitchen, however, always feels like the toughest challenge. Layers of oil, grease and burnt marks cling to the stove and tiles. Sinks hold stains that refuse to go.

This task can turn easy and satisfying with these simple methods. Here are six natural and proven ways to clean your kitchen this festive season.

Lemon

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The acidity of lemon breaks down grease and removes stubborn stains. For oil splashes, sticky counters or a dull stove, lemon is a gentle and effective cleaner.

Mix lemon juice with dish soap and apply it directly to the stains. For stronger results, mix it with baking soda. Lemon not only removes grime but also fills the kitchen with a fresh, citrus scent.

Baking Soda

Baking soda is the most trusted household cleaning powder. It works on sinks, drains, ovens, microwaves and stove surfaces.

Sprinkle it over the area, add a little water and scrub softly. Always wear gloves to protect your skin from dryness. Baking soda loosens old grease and restores shine without harsh chemicals.

Vinegar

Vinegar works as a natural disinfectant. It kills germs and wipes away hidden bacteria from kitchen surfaces. To clean tiles, counters or glass shelves, mix equal parts of vinegar and water. Spray it on and wipe with a soft dry cloth.

The stains fade and the surface gleams again. Vinegar also removes dull patches from kitchen fittings and keeps them spotless.

Toothpaste

Toothpaste is a surprising cleaner. It restores the shine of silver utensils, taps and tiles. Apply a small amount on a soft cloth or an old toothbrush. Rub it gently and rinse with clean water.

The shine returns instantly, especially on metallic or ceramic surfaces.

Clove

Clove brings warmth and fragrance to the home. Boil a few cloves in water and keep the water or steam around your kitchen. Its aroma spreads freshness and removes lingering kitchen odors.

During festivals, this natural scent adds comfort and a festive touch to the atmosphere.

Rice Water

The leftover water from rinsed rice is a hidden cleaning agent. It polishes glass, mirrors and even brass and copper utensils.

Wipe the surfaces with rice water and let them dry. The result is a soft and natural shine without any chemical residue. It is gentle, safe and eco-friendly.

This Diwali, your kitchen can sparkle without extra effort or expense. These six methods use what every home already has. No fumes, no harsh cleaners, only nature’s own solutions.

Clean spaces bring calm, and during Diwali, a bright kitchen sets the tone for light and joy.