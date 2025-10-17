Diwali Disasters: Preventing Burns, Blasts And Road Trauma During The Festival Rush

Diwali is a time of celebration, but it also coincides with a noticeable rise in preventable injuries. Hospitals often see an increase in cases of burns, blast injuries, and road accidents during the festive week. These incidents can be avoided with awareness and simple precautions.

Burn Injuries

Burns are among the most common Diwali-related injuries, caused by firecrackers, sparklers, or faulty decorative lights. Children are particularly at risk due to curiosity and lack of safety awareness.

To reduce the risk:

- Handle fireworks only under adult supervision

- Maintain a safe distance from ignition points

- Wear cotton clothing instead of synthetic fabrics

- Keep water or a fire extinguisher nearby

Even small burns should be cooled under running water for 10–15 minutes. Severe burns require immediate medical attention. Dr. Yatin Mehta, Chairman, Critical Care, Medanta, Gurugram shares how to prevent burns, blasts and road trauma during the festival rush.

Blast Injuries

Blast injuries can damage the eyes, ears, and hands. They often occur when firecrackers are mishandled or purchased from unlicensed sources.

Preventive measures include:

- Buying only from licensed vendors

- Lighting fireworks in open spaces away from crowds, vehicles, and flammable materials

- Avoiding relighting dud crackers

- Using protective eyewear when handling fireworks

Road Traffic Accidents

The festive rush brings congested roads, late-night travel, and distracted driving. Speeding, alcohol consumption, and reduced visibility due to smoke can all contribute to accidents.

Drivers should:

- Follow traffic rules and speed limits

- Avoid mobile phone use while driving

- Arrange alternative transport if consuming alcohol

- Be extra cautious in market areas and near celebration spots

Pedestrians should remain alert, use designated crossings, and avoid walking in poorly lit areas.

Emergency Preparedness

Quick action after an accident can limit damage.

- For minor burns: Cool the area under running water for 10–15 minutes

- For eye injuries: Avoid rubbing and seek medical help immediately

- For fractures: Immobilise the injured area and get urgent care

Keeping a first aid kit accessible and saving emergency contact numbers in your phone can make a difference in critical moments.

Community Responsibility

Safety during Diwali is not just an individual effort. Communities can play a role by:

- Organising fireworks displays in designated public areas

- Conducting safety awareness drives in schools and residential societies

- Encouraging eco-friendly and low-noise fireworks