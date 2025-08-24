Advertisement
HAIR FALLING WHILE COOKING

Do Your Strands End Up In The Curry? Try THESE Easy Tricks To Avoid Hair While Cooking

Hair fall while cooking is a common problem, but with a little caution it can be completely prevented. Therefore, it is important that you take some special measures.

 

Cooking at home is a pleasant experience, but sometimes it also becomes a cause of trouble when hair falls into the food. This not only spoils the presentation of the food, but also makes the people eating uncomfortable. Especially when guests have come home and hair is found in the dish, the situation can become even more embarrassing. If this happens to you often, then you can get rid of this problem by adopting some easy measures.

1. Tie your hair up
While working in the kitchen, loose hair is the biggest reason that it falls into the food. Therefore, always tie your hair properly before cooking. It is best to use a hair band, clutcher, or hair net.

2. Use a headcover or scarf
Elders often advise cooking food in the kitchen with the head covered. This habit is not just a tradition but is also important for hygiene. If you want, you can tie a hair cap, scarf, or clean dupatta on the head. This will prevent the hair from falling into the food.

3. Go to the kitchen only after combing
your hair. If your hair is tangled or scattered, then there is a high possibility of hair fall. Before going to the kitchen, comb your hair properly and tie it. This will remove loose hair beforehand, and there will be no problem while cooking.

4. Pay attention to cleanliness.
Hair that falls around the kitchen and gas stove sometimes gets mixed in the food. So clean the kitchen daily and wipe the countertop thoroughly before cooking.

5. Avoid loose clothes
Sometimes hair stuck in a dupatta, shawl, or loose clothes can fall into the food. Therefore, it is better to wear comfortable and fitting clothes while cooking.

6. Do regular hair care
If your hair falls a lot, then this can also be a reason why they are falling in the kitchen. Do oil massage regularly, take a nutritional diet, and pay attention to the health of the hair. This will reduce hair fall.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

