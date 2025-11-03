Does Marriage Really Help You Live Longer? Scientists Uncover A Gender Twist

Men vs Women Ageing: Marriage has been seen for centuries as the cornerstone of emotional security and healthy living. Couples have long been told that a happy marriage brings longer life, fewer illnesses and a calmer mind. But a new study is now challenging that old belief, revealing that while marriage may help men live longer, it does not always do the same for women.

Researchers have found that the secret behind healthy ageing is not wedding band but companionship, emotional support and a sense of belonging.

Published in ‘International Social Work’, the study analysed how marital status affects health in later life and discovered that the quality of relationships matters more than the label of marriage itself.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What Makes Ageing Successful?

The research followed over 7,000 adults aged 60 and above, tracking their health, emotional balance and social well-being over three years. Participants were grouped according to their marital status: newly married, continuously married, recently divorced, long-term divorced or separated, widowed and never married.

Those who maintained good physical health, emotional stability and close social ties were classified as “successful agers”. Others were considered “typical agers”. The distinction revealed something profound about how men and women experience love and loss.

Men Thrive In Marriage, Falter Without It

The data showed that married men were four times more likely to experience successful ageing than unmarried men. For them, being in a stable relationship appeared to act as a shield against loneliness and poor health.

When that relationship broke, whether through divorce, separation or widowhood, their emotional and physical health declined sharply. Their well-being levels then closely mirrored those of men who had never married.

Experts say men often depend on their spouses for emotional support, daily structure and even health habits such as regular meals, medical check-ups and stress regulation. Once that support disappears, their mental and physical resilience weakens dramatically.

Women’s Longevity Story Is Different, More Complex

The study painted a different picture for women. Married, divorced or widowed women were less likely to age “successfully” than those who had never married. Many reported lower emotional and physical well-being after marriage or marital loss.

Researchers believe that emotional stress, caregiving responsibilities and hormonal changes during long relationships can strain women’s health. Women, however, often maintain larger social networks outside marriage (friendships, community groups and family ties) that provide emotional nourishment and independence.

This broader social safety net may explain why women who remain single often report greater life satisfaction and balance in later years. For them, freedom, autonomy and close friendships sometimes serve as stronger anchors than traditional marital roles.

Why Emotional Connection Keeps You Young

The findings reveal that “successful ageing” depends on four main elements: physical health, mental peace, social belonging and life satisfaction. About 70% of participants met these benchmarks.

Researchers concluded that being loved, supported and emotionally connected, whether through marriage, friendship or family, plays a far bigger role in healthy ageing than marital status alone.

Companionship encourages better habits. People in emotionally supportive relationships tend to eat healthier, stay active and avoid risky behaviours like smoking or excessive drinking. More importantly, emotional bonds help regulate stress hormones, boost immunity and improve overall life satisfaction.

New Formula For Longevity

The takeaway from the study is that marriage by itself does not guarantee a long or happy life. For men, having a partner often promotes stability and health. For women, independence and meaningful social connections can do the same or even more.

Longevity, it turns out, is less about rings and rituals and more about relationships that nourish the heart. Whether it is a lifelong partner, a circle of friends or family ties, what truly matters is feeling connected, valued and emotionally safe.

Love in all its forms, not marriage alone, is what helps the human spirit age gracefully.