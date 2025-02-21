'Don’t Listen to Rich Boys': Kareena’s Dietician Rujuta Diwekar Reacts To Nikhil Kamath’s Comment On Singapore’s Eating Habits

Rujuta Diwekar, Kareena Kapoor’s celebrity dietician, recently responded to Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s observation about Singapore's dining culture, sparking a widespread conversation about food habits and health. Kamath, during his visit to Singapore, noted that most residents prefer eating out and often don’t even have kitchens at home. He suggested that India adopting a similar lifestyle could create a “Golden Age” for restaurateurs.

Diwekar, known for advocating simple, home-cooked meals, took to Instagram to share her views. Without naming Kamath directly, she warned her followers, “Do not listen to rich boys.” She emphasized that eating at home is not just a healthy practice but also one that strengthens family bonds and community ties.

"Eating at home is a healthy practice—one that can prevent diseases, foster community sharing, and deepen bonds of love and security," she tweeted. Diwekar further encouraged people to embrace cooking, regardless of age, gender, or income, with her message, “Learn to cook. Practice it often. #gharkakhana (home-cooked meal).”

Nikhil Kamath’s Take on Singapore’s Dining Culture

A day before Diwekar’s post, Kamath had shared his reflections on Singapore’s food habits. “I was in Singapore this week; most people I met said they never cook at home, and others don’t even have a kitchen,” Kamath tweeted. He argued that if this trend caught on in India, it would present a lucrative opportunity for investors and restaurant owners.

His statement sparked a flurry of reactions online, with users weighing in on whether such a lifestyle shift could work in India.

The Great Debate: Singapore vs. India

Many users highlighted that Singapore’s extensive network of hawker centers—offering affordable, hygienic, and diverse food—makes daily dining out convenient and accessible. With over 121 government-backed hawker centers housing around 6,000 stalls, residents enjoy balanced meals at reasonable prices. The government even supports these centers through incubation programs, preserving this unique dining culture.

However, critics were quick to point out that comparing Singapore’s model to India’s food landscape is flawed. While hawker centers provide affordable and regulated options in Singapore, India’s street food scene often raises concerns about hygiene and food safety. Additionally, the cost of frequent restaurant dining in India is not viable for most households.

Health-conscious users also cautioned against adopting a dining-out culture, citing India’s growing rates of obesity, diabetes, and heart diseases. “Home-cooked food is still the healthiest option,” one user noted, stressing the importance of mindful eating in combating lifestyle diseases.

Cultural and Practical Differences

For many Indians, “ghar ka khana” isn’t just about nutrition—it’s deeply tied to family traditions and cultural identity. While eating out is on the rise in urban areas, home-cooked meals continue to dominate Indian households. Many believe that the warmth and care embedded in homemade food are irreplaceable.

“Eating out regularly isn’t just expensive—it disconnects us from the traditions and health benefits of home cooking,” another user shared.

The Verdict? Ghar Ka Khana Still Wins

Rujuta Diwekar’s reminder serves as a call to value home-cooked meals, not just for health but for the sense of community they foster. While dining out offers convenience, many believe that India’s rich culinary traditions and the emotional connection to ghar ka khana are here to stay.

In a world leaning towards convenience, Diwekar’s message is simple: health and tradition shouldn’t be sacrificed at the altar of modern lifestyle trends.