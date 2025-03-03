Dos And Don’ts For March 2025, As Per Each Zodiac Sign

From staying proactive about wellness to avoiding common pitfalls in productivity and planning, here’s a guide to ensure you step into March with clarity and confidence.

The month of March is here and there are many things you must or must not do, wear, eat or avoid. Tarot Card Reader and Crystal Healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe has shared a detailed list of dos and don'ts this month to avoid bad luck, stagnancy in finances, trigger mood swings and more!

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Dos: Wear red for confidence. Eat spicy foods for energy. Carry a silver coin for luck. Meditate to control impulses.

Don’ts: Avoid black as it dulls your aura. Skip fast food. Don’t ignore gut feelings. Avoid starting fights —your karma may payback earlier than you expected.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Dos: Wear earthy greens or pink for harmony. Eat nuts & dairy for strength. Keep a rose quartz for love. Walk barefoot on grass.

Don’ts: Avoid grey as it may dim your energy. Skip fried foods. Don’t hoard negativity—release grudges. Avoid overspending—finances need balance.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Dos: Wear yellow or white for clarity. Eat leafy greens & citrus for mental sharpness. Carry a pen for luck. Journal daily.

Don’ts: Avoid dark blue because it will restrict creativity. Skip carbonated drinks. Don’t engage in gossip—it backfires. Avoid indecisiveness.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Dos: Wear silver or soft blue for protection. Eat seafood & warm soups for balance. Keep a moonstone for intuition. Trust emotions.

Don’ts: Avoid brown as it will stagnates energy. Skip too much sugar as it will trigger mood swings. Don’t bottle up feelings—express them. Avoid cutting nails at night for bad luck.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Dos: Wear gold or orange for charisma. Eat proteins & citrus for vitality. Keep a mirror nearby for self-confidence. Speak affirmations.

Don’ts: Avoid pastel colors because this month they may weaken your energy. Skip excessive caffeine as it is likely to fuel impatience. Don’t let ego rule decisions. Avoid walking under ladders invites misfortune.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Dos: Wear navy blue or beige for focus. Eat whole grains & fresh veggies for health. Keep a Jade stone for wisdom. Declutter your space.

Don’ts: Avoid bright red as it will disrupt calmness. Skip processed foods as they may cause sluggishness. Don’t overanalyze everything. Avoid whistling indoors as it invites bad energy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Dos: Wear light pink or pastel green for harmony. Eat fruits & dairy for balance. Keep a peacock feather for luck. Light incense like sage, palo santo, sandalwood or Buddhist shambala incense for peace.

Don’ts: Avoid dark brown because it will drain positivity. Skip oily foods as they may disturb equilibrium. Don’t procrastinate on decisions. Avoid keeping broken objects as it attracts negativity.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Dos: Wear black or deep red for power. Eat spicy foods & root vegetables for grounding. Keep a black tourmaline for protection. Meditate in dim light.

Don’ts: Avoid white so that it doesn't weaken your aura. Skip too much alcohol. Don’t hold grudges—release past pain. Avoid looking at mirrors at night invites spirits.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Dos: Wear purple or turquoise for expansion. Eat protein-rich & exotic foods for energy. Keep a horseshoe charm for luck. Take spontaneous trips.

Don’ts: Avoid black as it will restrict freedom. Skip excess sweets because they are likely to lower motivation. Don’t ignore opportunities—seize them. Avoid pointing at the moon as it is a bad omen.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Dos: Wear dark green or grey for stability. Eat root veggies & nuts for grounding. Keep a silver coin for prosperity. Follow a routine.

Don’ts: Avoid bright yellow because it may disrupt focus. Skip cold foods. Don’t overwork—rest is productive. Avoid walking under open scissors.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Dos: Wear electric blue or white for clarity. Eat nuts & dark chocolate for brainpower. Keep a feather for divine messages. Explore new ideas.

Don’ts: Avoid deep red as it may spark unnecessary drama. Skip too much coffee as it may cause anxiety. Don’t ignore dreams—they hold answers. Avoid keeping broken clocks to avoid blocking progress.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Dos: Wear sea green or lavender for peace. Eat seafood & herbal teas for healing. Keep a seashell for intuition. Spend time near water.

Don’ts: Avoid bright orange this month as it may disrupt sensitivity. Skip heavy dairy because it can cause sluggishness. Don’t escape reality—face truths. Avoid sweeping at night because it removes luck.