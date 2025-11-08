Advertisement
CHILDREN HEALTH TIPS

Dos And Don'ts To Keep Your Kids During This Seasonal Change

Seasonal transitions can be tricky, but with a little extra care and awareness, your children can enjoy the beauty of every season while staying safe and healthy. The key is balance — keeping them warm, nourished, and active without overprotection or neglect.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Dos And Don'ts To Keep Your Kids During This Seasonal ChangeImage credit: Freepik

As the seasons shift, so do the challenges for your child’s health. Fluctuating temperatures, changing humidity levels, and increased exposure to allergens or infections can make kids more vulnerable to illnesses. A few mindful steps can go a long way in keeping your little ones healthy and comfortable. Here are some dos and don’ts every parent should keep in mind during this seasonal transition.

DOs

1. Dress in Layers

The weather can change drastically from morning to evening. Dressing your child in layers allows you to adjust their clothing based on temperature changes — helping them stay warm when it’s cool and comfortable when it warms up.

2. Keep Them Hydrated

Even in cooler weather, kids can become dehydrated. Encourage them to drink enough water throughout the day. You can also include soups, fresh juices, and herbal teas to keep them hydrated and boost immunity.

3. Strengthen Their Immunity

Offer a balanced diet rich in seasonal fruits and vegetables, which are packed with essential vitamins and antioxidants. Foods like oranges, guavas, spinach, and carrots help build resistance against common colds and flu.

4. Maintain Good Hygiene

Teach your kids to wash their hands frequently — before meals and after playing outdoors. Regular handwashing helps prevent the spread of germs, especially during flu season.

5. Ensure Proper Sleep

Adequate rest is crucial for a strong immune system. Make sure your children stick to a consistent bedtime routine and get 8–10 hours of sleep each night.

6. Keep Their Surroundings Clean

Dust and allergens tend to increase with seasonal changes. Regularly clean bedding, curtains, and carpets, and ensure proper ventilation at home.

DON’Ts

1. Don’t Overdress or Underdress

Bundling your child too much can cause overheating and sweating, while dressing too lightly may expose them to cold drafts. Always check the weather forecast before heading out.

2. Don’t Ignore Early Symptoms

A slight cough or runny nose might seem harmless, but these can quickly develop into infections. Consult a pediatrician early if symptoms persist or worsen.

3. Don’t Skip Outdoor Play

While it’s tempting to keep kids indoors during unpredictable weather, moderate outdoor activity is essential for physical and mental health. Just make sure they’re dressed appropriately and avoid extreme weather conditions.

4. Don’t Forget Sunscreen

Even in cooler months, UV rays can harm delicate skin. Apply a mild, child-safe sunscreen before your kids head outdoors.

5. Don’t Share Personal Items

Teach children not to share water bottles, towels, or utensils with friends, as these are common ways infections spread in schools or playgrounds.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

