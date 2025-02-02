Drinking Green Tea Before Sleeping At Night Will Get You THESE 6 Super Benefits

Most of us drink green tea in the morning as it is considered refreshing to start the day. However, if you drink green tea at night instead of in the morning, it can have amazing benefits.

Drinking green tea at night not only improves your health, but it also relaxes your body and mind. You can know its benefits in detail in this article.

Improve sleep

An amino acid called 'L-theanine' is found in green tea, which gives peace and relaxation to the mind. Drinking green tea at night calms your nervous system, which leads to deep sleep.

Beneficial in weight loss

Green tea contains antioxidants, which help in burning the extra fat present in the body. Drinking green tea at night increases metabolism and speeds up the process of burning fat overnight. This helps in reducing weight, especially in reducing belly fat.

Improves digestion process

Drinking green tea at night also improves digestion. The catechins present in it keep your digestive system active and help in the digestion of food. Apart from this, green tea also proves effective in relieving stomach bloating and gas problems.

Blood circulation improves

The antioxidants and polyphenols present in green tea help improve blood circulation. Drinking green tea at night expands the blood vessels, which improves blood flow. This reduces the risk of heart-related diseases.

Get rid of acne and wrinkles



Green tea contains vitamin C and other antioxidants which are very beneficial for the skin. Drinking green tea at night removes toxins from the body, which improves the skin. It also reduces acne and wrinkles and gives you a healthy and glowing skin.

Reduces stress

Drinking green tea at night reduces mental stress. An element called L-theanine reduces stress and anxiety, giving you a peaceful sleep. It helps in controlling stressful situations of the brain.

Keep this in mind

Caffeine is also present in green tea, which can cause sleep disturbance. Therefore, to get its benefits without any side effects, consume green tea 4 hours before sleeping at night.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)