Earthquake Safety: Dos And Don’ts To Stay Protected; Checklist Of Emergency Kit

Earthquake jolted national capital today in the early hours of Monday. A mild earthquake of 4.0 magnitude struck New Delhi at 5:36 AM IST today, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor, recorded at a depth of 5 km, caused mild shaking across parts of the capital. Strong tremors were felt across Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad along with Uttar Pradesh's Agra, Mathura and some parts of Haryana. A loud noise accompanied the earthquake.

An epicentre was located near the Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, an official told PTI. Authorities have not reported any immediate damage or casualties. Residents who felt the tremors took to social media to share their experiences.

Earthquakes strike without warning, making it crucial to be prepared and know the right actions to take. Whether you're indoors, outdoors, or driving, following safety guidelines can minimize risks and save lives. Here’s a detailed guide on the dos and don’ts during an earthquake.

Dos During an Earthquake

1. Drop, Cover, and Hold On

Drop to the ground to prevent being knocked over.

Take cover under a sturdy table or desk to shield yourself from falling objects.

Hold on until the shaking stops.

2. Stay Indoors if You Are Inside

Move away from windows, glass doors, and heavy furniture that could tip over.

Protect your head and neck with your arms if no shelter is available.

Stay inside until the tremors stop and it’s safe to exit.

3. If Outdoors, Move to an Open Space

Find a clear area away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and power lines.

Drop to the ground and protect your head.

4. If Driving, Stop Safely

Pull over to a safe location, avoiding bridges, overpasses, and power lines.

Stay inside your vehicle with your seatbelt fastened until the shaking stops.

5. Be Prepared for Aftershocks

Aftershocks can occur minutes, hours, or even days after the main earthquake.

Stay alert and be ready to take cover again.

Don’ts During an Earthquake

1. Don’t Run Outside Immediately

Running outside during an earthquake increases the risk of getting hit by debris.

Stay inside and take cover until it’s safe.

2. Don’t Use Elevators

Power outages or structural damage can trap you inside.

Always use stairs when evacuating after the tremors stop.

3. Don’t Stand Near Windows or Heavy Objects

Glass can shatter, and objects like bookshelves or appliances can fall.

Move to a safer spot, away from potential hazards.

4. Don’t Light Candles or Use Matches

Earthquakes can cause gas leaks, increasing the risk of fire or explosion.

Use flashlights instead for visibility.

5. Don’t Spread Rumors or Panic

Misinformation can cause unnecessary chaos.

Stay informed through official news sources and emergency alerts.

Preparedness is key to earthquake safety. Knowing what to do before, during, and after an earthquake can protect you and those around you. Stay calm, act wisely, and always have an emergency kit ready for such situations.

Emergency Kit Checklist

Water (1 gallon per person per day for drinking and sanitation)

Non-perishable food (ready-to-eat meals, canned goods, protein bars)

First-aid kit (bandages, antiseptic, pain relievers, essential medicines)

Flashlight & extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Multi-tool or Swiss Army knife

Dust mask (to filter contaminated air)

Gloves & sturdy shoes (for protection from debris)

Local maps & emergency contacts list

Additional Supplies:

Cash (ATMs may not work)

Extra clothes & blankets

Important documents (IDs, insurance papers, medical records in a waterproof bag)

Hygiene items (soap, sanitizers, tissues, feminine hygiene products)

Battery-powered or solar phone charger

Baby supplies (if applicable: formula, diapers)

Pet supplies (food, leash, carrier)

Additional Tip: Regularly check and update your emergency kit to ensure supplies remain fresh and usable. Conduct earthquake drills with your family so everyone knows what to do in an emergency.