Easter 2025: 8 Easter Recipes That Will Complete Your Celebrations

As spring breathes new life into the world, Easter 2025 is just around the corner—bringing with it joyful gatherings, blooming flowers, and of course, unforgettable feasts. While chocolate bunnies and pastel-colored treats often steal the spotlight, savoury dishes are truly the heart of a satisfying Easter spread.

Whether you're hosting brunch, lunch, or a traditional dinner, these eight savoury Easter recipes will add flavor, flair, and comfort to your table. From classic roasts to unique twists on spring vegetables, there’s something for every palate.

1. Herb-Crusted Leg of Lamb

A timeless Easter centerpiece, the leg of lamb gets a vibrant lift with a crust of rosemary, thyme, garlic, and Dijon mustard. Roasted to perfection, this dish is tender, juicy, and packed with flavor. Serve it with roasted potatoes or a mint yogurt sauce for an extra punch.

Pro Tip: Let it rest at least 15 minutes before carving for juicier slices.

2. Deviled Egg Potato Salad

Why choose between two Easter classics when you can combine them? This hybrid dish features the creaminess of deviled eggs with the hearty satisfaction of a potato salad. Paprika, mustard, and a touch of pickle juice add zing to the rich, velvety texture.

3. Spring Vegetable Galette

A beautiful, rustic tart packed with seasonal vegetables like asparagus, leeks, and peas, layered over creamy ricotta and encased in a flaky, buttery crust. This vegetarian option is perfect for brunch or as a vibrant side.

Make it ahead: Galettes hold up well and can be served warm or at room temperature.

4. Honey-Glazed Carrots with Thyme & Feta

These sweet and savoury roasted carrots are elevated with a drizzle of honey, a sprinkle of thyme, and crumbled feta cheese. Their natural sweetness pairs wonderfully with richer mains like lamb or ham.

5. Garlic & Herb Scalloped Potatoes

A creamy, cheesy crowd-pleaser, these scalloped potatoes are layered with Gruyère cheese and infused with garlic and fresh herbs. They're the ultimate comfort dish that everyone will reach for seconds of.

6. Ham & Cheese Puff Pastry Twists

Perfect for snacking or appetizers, these golden puff pastry twists are filled with ham, sharp cheddar, and a brush of Dijon. Easy to prepare and fun to eat, they’ll disappear fast.

7. Savoury Hot Cross Buns

Give the iconic Easter bun a twist by skipping the raisins and sugar in favor of cheese, herbs, and even bacon bits. These savoury hot cross buns are soft, fluffy, and unexpectedly addictive.

Serve with: Salted butter or a soft cheese spread.

8. Roasted Asparagus with Lemon-Parmesan Crumble

Asparagus screams spring, and when it's roasted to perfection with olive oil and topped with a crunchy Parmesan-lemon breadcrumb mix, it’s simply irresistible. A light yet flavourful side that complements any Easter dish.