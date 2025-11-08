Easy Tricks To Wake Up On Time During Cold Winter Mornings

When winter arrives, getting out of bed can feel like the hardest task in the world. The cozy blanket, the chilly air, and the dark mornings make us want to stay curled up forever. But with a few simple tricks, you can make waking up on time much easier — even on the coldest mornings!

1. Prepare for the Morning the Night Before

A smooth morning starts the night before. Lay out your clothes, pack your bag, and get your breakfast items ready before you go to sleep. This reduces the number of decisions you have to make in the morning and gives you extra motivation to get out of bed quickly.

2. Keep Your Alarm Away from Your Bed

If your alarm is right next to you, it’s too easy to hit “snooze” and fall back asleep. Instead, place your alarm clock or phone on the other side of the room. This forces you to get up and move to turn it off — and once you’re up, you’re more likely to stay awake.

3. Let the Light In

Dark mornings can trick your body into staying sleepy. As soon as you wake up, open your curtains or switch on a bright light. Natural sunlight or even a warm lamp helps your body realize it’s time to start the day. If you wake up before sunrise, try a “sunrise alarm clock” that gradually brightens your room.

4. Warm Up Your Room

The thought of stepping into a freezing room is often what makes people stay in bed. Try using a room heater or setting your thermostat to warm up your space about 15 minutes before your alarm goes off. You’ll find it much easier to leave your bed when the room feels cozy.

5. Move Your Body Right Away

As soon as you wake up, stretch your arms and legs or do a few light exercises. Even a minute of movement helps boost your blood flow, warm you up, and shake off the morning drowsiness.

6. Motivate Yourself with Something You Enjoy

Give yourself a reason to get up! It could be a warm cup of coffee, your favorite breakfast, or a few quiet minutes with a good book. Looking forward to something pleasant helps you start your day in a positive mood.

7. Stick to a Regular Sleep Schedule

Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day — even on weekends. This helps set your body’s internal clock, making it easier to wake up naturally without feeling groggy.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)