Eat THESE 5 Foods To Reduce Your Menopause Belly

Usually after the age of 45, women's periods stop, which is called menopause in medical language. This is a part of the biological process of the female body, which is the last stage of the reproduction period. During this time, the body of women undergoes many changes.

When a woman goes through menopause, she may experience symptoms like sudden weight gain, sagging belly, hormonal changes, hot flashes, night sweats, sleep problems, mood swings, urine leakage, joint and muscle stiffness, brain fog, etc. Because women take their body shape very seriously, sudden increase in belly fat can reduce their confidence and can spoil their emotional health. In such a situation, including these 5 foods in the diet proves to be very beneficial to control belly fat.

Fish

One of the easiest ways to reduce belly fat after menopause is to eat fish regularly. It contains omega-3 fatty acids that help regulate your hormones, improve heart health, and strengthen your immune system.

Avocado

Avocados are rich in fat and fiber, and they keep you full for a long time, which reduces the chances of extra eating. This helps in reducing fat. Also, the potassium present in it is effective in reducing inflammation.

Eggs

Eggs are helpful in reducing belly fat. It is rich in protein which helps in reducing hunger and controlling blood sugar.

Green Tea

Green tea contains antioxidants that burn belly fat and promotes hydration. You can drink 2 to 3 cups of green tea daily for effective results.

Green vegetables

You can consume green vegetables to lose weight effortlessly and in a convenient manner. They are high in fibre and promote gut, skin and hair health. They are rich in magnesium, which can control cortisol, reduce stress and help you lose belly fat.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)