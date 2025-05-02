Eat Well, Spend Less: Your Guide To Healthy And Affordable Meals

In today’s fast-paced world, maintaining a healthy lifestyle often feels like a luxury, especially when considering the constraints of a budget. However, the common belief that healthy eating is expensive is more of a myth than reality. With a few smart hacks and conscious choices, it's easily possible to nourish your body without putting a strain on your finances.

Fuelling your body with the right nutrients is fundamental to maintaining energy levels and overall vitality. Hence, Dr. Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer, Marico Ltd., presents a guide revealing tips on how to make healthy and affordable eating a seamless part of your lifestyle, proving that with the right approach, eating well doesn’t have to come at a high cost.

Create a Weekly Meal Plan & Stick to a Grocery List

The foundation of healthy and affordable eating lies in thoughtful planning. With the help of a nutritionist, create a meal plan every week. This not only ensures you have nutritious options readily available but also helps in curating a focused grocery list. By knowing exactly what you need, you can avoid impulsive purchases of expensive or unnecessary items, ultimately saving money and reducing food waste. For instance, planning for dishes that utilize similar ingredients across multiple meals can optimize your grocery spending.

Embrace Seasonal Produce

A valuable approach to healthy and affordable eating involves capitalizing on the cyclical nature of produce. When produce is in season, it typically offers a better flavour and more nutrients, and it's usually more affordable due to easy availability. Therefore, it's a good practice to regularly check what's in season at your local markets or grocery stores. By thoughtfully including these items in your meal plans, you can effectively manage your grocery budget while also ensuring a good intake of essential vitamins and minerals.

Transform Leftovers into New Meals

Food waste is a significant drain on both your wallet and the environment. Get creative with your leftovers! Instead of eating the same meal repeatedly, think of ways to repurpose them into entirely new dishes. Leftover cooked vegetables can be added to omelettes or frittatas, while leftover chicken or lentils can become the base for a hearty soup or a flavourful filling for wraps. This not only stretches your food budget but also adds variety to your meals throughout the week.

Simplify Your Diet with Whole Foods

A key to healthy and affordable eating lies in prioritizing nutritious and seasonal foods as part of balanced diet. These include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and lean proteins. Choosing these foundational foods would be more nutritious and economical over time.

Make Healthy Eating a Part of Your Lifestyle, an Enjoyable Ritual:

Embracing healthy eating as a sustainable way of life, rather than a temporary diet, is essential. Discover the satisfaction of preparing and enjoying nutritious meals with simple, flavourful and affordable ingredients. When preparing these meals, keep in mind that your choice of cooking oil can also contribute to your well-being. Opting for edible oils rich in beneficial fats like MUFA and PUFA is a positive step, and exploring the advantages of blended oils can further enhance both the nutritional value and the flavour of your cooking. When healthy eating becomes a consistent and enjoyable part of your routine, it is easier to maintain long-term, benefiting both your overall health and your budget.