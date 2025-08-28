Eating Fast, Talking Fast, Living Fast– You Might Be Suffering From ‘Hurry Sickness’

In today’s fast-paced world, almost everyone is in a rush. We eat in a hurry, talk in a hurry, and even rush through conversations and relationships. Many of us constantly feel like there isn’t enough time in the day. But what if this constant urgency is not just a lifestyle pattern but a psychological condition? Experts call it “Hurry Sickness.”

What is Hurry Sickness?

The term “Hurry Sickness” was first coined by cardiologists Meyer Friedman and Ray Rosenman. They described it as a continuous struggle and an unremitting attempt to accomplish or achieve more and more in less and less time. Simply put, it’s the habit of always being in a rush—even when there’s no real need.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Signs You May Have Hurry Sickness

Eating too fast without enjoying your food.

Interrupting others in conversations because you can’t wait to respond.

Feeling restless in queues, traffic, or while waiting for someone.

Constant multitasking—switching between tasks without finishing one properly.

Rushing through work just to tick items off your to-do list.

Impatience and irritability when things don’t move at your pace.

If these sound familiar, you might be dealing with hurry sickness.

Why is it Harmful?

While hurrying may seem productive, in the long run, it can damage both mental and physical health:

Increases stress, anxiety, and frustration.

Leads to poor focus and mistakes.

Can strain relationships, as people feel unheard or rushed.

Long-term stress may contribute to heart problems, hypertension, and burnout.

How to Overcome Hurry Sickness

Breaking free from this cycle is possible with small but intentional changes:

Practice Mindful Eating – Slow down, chew your food, and savor it.

– Slow down, chew your food, and savor it. Listen Fully – Let others finish before you speak.

– Let others finish before you speak. Schedule Breaks – Allow breathing space in your day instead of back-to-back tasks.

– Allow breathing space in your day instead of back-to-back tasks. Do One Thing at a Time – Multitasking often reduces efficiency.

– Multitasking often reduces efficiency. Redefine Productivity – Focus on quality, not just speed.

– Focus on quality, not just speed. Practice Deep Breathing or Meditation – Helps calm the urgency in your mind.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)