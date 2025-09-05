Eid-E-Milad 2025: 8 Timeless Eid Recipes To Celebrate Tradition And Flavour

Eid is a time of joy, gratitude, and celebration—and nothing brings people together quite like delicious food. Whether it’s Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan or Eid al-Adha following the Hajj pilgrimage, food plays a central role in every gathering. Traditional dishes passed down through generations are the heart of an authentic Eid feast.

Here are 8 timeless and traditional Eid party recipes that capture the true spirit of the celebration:

1. Biryani

No Eid party is complete without a large pot of fragrant, spiced biryani. Whether it's chicken, mutton, or beef, biryani is layered with basmati rice, caramelized onions, and a perfect blend of spices like cardamom, cloves, and saffron. It’s a showstopper on any festive table.

Serve with: Raita (yogurt sauce) and salad for balance.

2. Sheer Khurma

Literally translating to "milk with dates," sheer khurma is a creamy dessert made from vermicelli, milk, sugar, dates, and nuts. Traditionally served for breakfast on Eid morning, it’s rich, comforting, and nostalgic.

Top with slivered almonds and pistachios for added texture.

3. Maamoul (Date-Filled Cookies)

These shortbread-like cookies filled with dates, pistachios, or walnuts are symbolic of Eid in many Arab households. Delicate, buttery, and not too sweet, maamoul pairs perfectly with Arabic coffee or tea.

Dust with powdered sugar just before serving.

4. Mutton Korma

Korma is a slow-cooked curry made with meat, yogurt, and a medley of spices like cardamom and cinnamon. The result is a rich, silky gravy that’s perfect with naan or rice.

Garnish with fried onions and a squeeze of lime for extra flavour.

5. Kebabs (Seekh or Shami)

Juicy, spiced kebabs are a popular appetizer at Eid parties. Seekh kebabs are skewered and grilled, while shami kebabs are pan-fried patties made with minced meat and lentils.

Serve with mint chutney or a yogurt dip.

6. Mansaf

Considered Jordan’s national dish, Mansaf is a majestic platter of lamb cooked in a fermented yogurt sauce (jameed), served over rice and flatbread. It’s both a communal dish and a celebration in itself.

Traditionally eaten with the right hand while standing in a circle.

7. Nihari

Nihari is a slow-cooked meat stew, traditionally eaten for breakfast on Eid. The deeply flavored broth, infused with spices and marrow, is cooked overnight and served with naan.

Top with fresh ginger, green chilies, and a squeeze of lemon.

8. Baklava

Layers of flaky filo pastry, chopped nuts, and syrup come together to form this irresistible sweet. Baklava is rich, sticky, and symbolic of celebration in many Muslim cultures.

Best served at room temperature with a drizzle of honey.