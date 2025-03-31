Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Classic Eid Recipes For Biryani, Kebabs, And Seviyan

Eid is a time of celebration, reflection, and, of course, food! The festive spirit is often marked by feasts with family and friends, and the food served on this special occasion holds great significance in many cultures. Traditional dishes are a central part of the celebration, and the spread often includes rich, flavorful recipes that have been passed down through generations. Among the must-have dishes for Eid are biryani, kebabs, and seviyan (sweet vermicelli), each carrying its own history, flavor, and importance in the festivities.

Biryani: The Royal Feast

Biryani is a beloved dish on Eid, and its rich flavors and aromatic spices make it a true star of the celebration. This fragrant rice dish, typically made with basmati rice, marinated meat (usually chicken, mutton, or beef), and a variety of spices, is a symbol of grandeur and indulgence. It is the perfect dish to serve to guests, as it can be made in large quantities and is filling, satisfying, and absolutely delicious.

The recipe varies from region to region, with different spices and techniques being used depending on cultural preferences. Some popular variations include Hyderabadi biryani, Lucknowi biryani, and Sindhi biryani. However, the core ingredients remain the same: tender meat, rice, yogurt, onions, garlic, ginger, and spices such as saffron, cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom.

Recipe for Classic Biryani:

Ingredients:

2 cups basmati rice

500g chicken or mutton, cut into pieces

1 large onion, thinly sliced

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 cup yogurt

2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

2-3 bay leaves

4-5 cardamom pods

1 cinnamon stick

1 tablespoon saffron strands (soaked in warm milk)

Fresh cilantro and mint leaves, chopped

Ghee or oil for cooking

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Marinate the meat with yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, garam masala, and salt. Let it sit for at least an hour or overnight for more flavor.

Cook the rice until it is about 70-80% done. Drain the water and set aside.

In a large pan, heat ghee or oil and sauté onions until golden brown. Add the marinated meat and cook until it turns brown and the spices are fragrant.

Add chopped tomatoes and cook until soft.

Layer the rice on top of the meat mixture and sprinkle saffron milk, fresh cilantro, and mint leaves on top.

Cover the pan with a tight lid and cook on low heat for about 20-30 minutes (a technique called ‘dum cooking’) until the rice is fully cooked.

Serve hot, garnished with fried onions and raita.

Kebabs: Perfectly Grilled Delights

Kebabs are another iconic dish that adds flavor and variety to the Eid spread. Whether served as appetizers or as a main course, kebabs are always a hit due to their smoky flavor and juicy texture. The most popular types of kebabs on Eid are seekh kebabs, shami kebabs, and chapli kebabs. The key to perfect kebabs lies in the right balance of spices, tender meat, and grilling techniques.

Seekh kebabs are made by mixing minced meat (usually lamb, chicken, or beef) with aromatic spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala. The mixture is then molded onto skewers and grilled to perfection. Shami kebabs, on the other hand, are soft, patties made with minced meat, lentils, and spices, and are pan-fried until golden brown. Chapli kebabs are a famous Pashtun variation, featuring ground meat mixed with herbs, tomatoes, and spices, shaped into round patties, and fried.

Recipe for Seekh Kebabs:

Ingredients:

500g minced lamb or chicken

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

1 tablespoon garam masala

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

2-3 green chilies, finely chopped

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Salt to taste

Skewers (wooden or metal)

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine minced meat with ginger-garlic paste, chopped onions, cilantro, green chilies, garam masala, cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt.

Mix the ingredients well until they come together and form a smooth, firm mixture. You may need to add a little water or oil to bind the mixture if needed.

Divide the mixture into small portions and mold each portion onto a skewer, pressing them tightly so they don’t fall apart during grilling.

Preheat the grill or pan and cook the kebabs for 4-5 minutes on each side, or until they are golden brown and cooked through.

Serve the kebabs with naan or rice, and garnish with onion rings and a side of yogurt or chutney.

Seviyan: The Sweet Finale

No Eid meal is complete without a sweet treat, and seviyan, or sweet vermicelli, is the perfect dessert to round off the feast. This dessert is made by frying thin vermicelli in ghee, then simmering it with milk, sugar, and cardamom to create a deliciously rich, comforting dish. Often garnished with nuts like almonds, cashews, and pistachios, seviyan adds a delightful sweetness to the Eid celebration.

This dish has variations across South Asia, with some regions adding rose water, saffron, or dried fruits to enhance the flavor. Seviyan is easy to make, can be served hot or cold, and is always a crowd-pleaser.

Recipe for Seviyan:

Ingredients:

1 cup seviyan (vermicelli)

2 cups full-fat milk

1/2 cup sugar (or to taste)

1 tablespoon ghee

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

A handful of nuts (almonds, cashews, and pistachios), chopped

A few saffron strands (optional)

Instructions: