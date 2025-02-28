Exclusive: 5 Dermatologist-Approved Tips For Changing Seasons

As the seasons change, so do your skin’s needs. Fluctuations in temperature, humidity, and environmental factors can stress your skin, leading to dryness, irritation, and even breakouts. Adapting your skincare routine is important to keep your skin healthy and balanced throughout the year. Dr Kiran Sethi, MD, Founder and Medical Director Isya Aesthetics, Author of Best Seller Skin Sense shares with Zee News Digital 5 dermatologist-approved tips offer detailed, practical advice to weather-proof your skin effectively, allowing you to confidently face any season with care and consistency today.

Choose a gentle cleanser and moisturize daily

Select a sulfate-free cleanser enriched with glycerin and aloe vera to remove dirt without stripping moisture. Use lukewarm water to prevent irritation and support your skin’s natural barrier.To moisturize, use a creamor a lotion that includes hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and niacinamide. These ingredients lock in hydration, strengthen the skin barrier, and help even out your skin tone. Apply immediately after cleansing to maximize absorption.

Exfoliate and boost with vitamin C serum

Exfoliate once or twice a week with a mild chemical exfoliant like glycolic or lactic acid. This helps remove dead cells and smooth skin texture without causing irritation.Use a vitamin C serum (10–20% concentration) for skin brightening. It also defends against free radicals. Formulas that include ferulic acid and vitamin E can also improve effectiveness and overall skin clarity.

Apply sunscreen everyday

Even on cloudy days, protect your skin with a broad-spectrum sunscreen containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide and at least SPF 30. Cream-based sunscreens offer extra nourishment when skin feels dry.Reapply every two hours when outdoors.

Advanced treatments for intense hydration

Consider non-invasive treatments like bio remodeling. Profhilo, a bio remodeling procedure uses ultrapure hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate and improve skin elasticity. It also helps the skin produce more collagen and elastin, making it firmer and smoother. Another option is hydrostretch therapy using ViscodermHydrobooster. With stabilized hyaluronic acid, it smooths fine lines and hydrates the skin from within.

Strengthen your barrier

Your skin’s barrier is its first line of defense against harsh weather and pollutants.To boost your barrier, look for products that contain ceramides, peptides, cholesterol, and essential fatty acids like linoleic acid. They will protect the skin from environmental stressors and promote a healthier, more balanced complexion.

Tailor your skincare routine to the season. For personalized advice, seek a dermatologist’s expertise. They can assess your skin and recommend products and treatments that address your unique concerns for lasting results.