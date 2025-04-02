Exclusive: 5 Ways To Prevent And Treat Summer Breakouts For Clear Skin

Summer is all about sunshine, vacations, and outdoor fun, but it also brings breakouts. The heat, humidity, and sweat can leave the skin feeling greasy, clogging pores and causing pesky pimples to pop up. Whether it’s tiny bumps on the forehead or stubborn breakouts on the back, summer skin troubles are real, but they don’t have to ruin the skin glow. With a few simple tweaks to your routine, we can keep our skin fresh, clear, and glowing all season long. Dr Blossom Kochhar, a Pioneer in aromatherapy, a renowned skin expert and Founder of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies tells Ze News Digital 5 easy and effective ways to prevent and treat summer breakouts.

Use Oil-Free Natural Moisturisers - Moisturisation is an essential skincare step in summer too, therefore use oil-free, natural and gentle moisturiser that doesn't make skin feel sticky or greasy.

You can also make one at home - Mix 1/4 teaspoon of vinegar, 5 drops of glycerine and 2 drops of tea tree oil into a bottle of rose water. Use this when your skin feels dry.

Use Cleansers Twice a Day - Cleanse your face twice a day to keep skin deeply cleansed and pores unclogged. Sweat, dirt, and pollution can build up on your skin, leading to breakouts. Wash your face with a gentle, sulfate-free cleanser twice a day. Face washes with ingredients neem, tea tree or niacinamide can help to treat acne.

Use Broad Spectrum Oil-Free Sunscreen - Sun exposure can worsen acne, cause inflammation, and leave dark spots. Use a lightweight, gel-based SPF that is oil-free. Natural sunscreens, mineral lines, and ingredients like aloe vera work perfectly for acne-prone skin.

Keep Skin Hydrated and Body Balanced - Summer heat can dehydrate your body, leading to increased oil production and breakouts. Drink plenty of water and detox water to keep the body detoxed internally. Avoid oily, fried foods and opt for antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumbers, and leafy greens to promote clear skin.

Use Alcohol-Free Face Mists - Natural and alcohol-free face mists are blessings for skin during summer. These toners can help the skin immensely by keeping it calm, relaxed, and hydrated. Spray the toner multiple times a day during sun exposure.

You can make one at home - Add 2 to 3 drops of tea tree oil to 100 ml water and store in a spray bottle, leave it overnight into the fridge and take it with you every morning.

Clear, glowing skin in the summer isn’t impossible—it just takes the right care and a little consistency.