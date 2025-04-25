Exclusive: 7 Wholesome Indian Dinner Ideas, Recipes For Expecting Mothers - Moong Dal Idli To Yummy Roasted Vegetables

Pregnancy is a very beautiful phase of a woman’slife, but it is quite exhausting also. Lots of changes are happening in the body, the requirement for macro and micronutrient increases, so it is very important for a mom to be to take calorie rich balanced meal in order to meet the increased need. Avni Kaul – Dietician and Nutritionist and Founder of Nutriactivania shares with Zee News Digital some quick iron, folate, calcium, protein and fiber rich, easy to digest recipes that you can try and enjoy.

1. Moong Dal Spinach Idli

Because of being steamed idli is very easy to digest and is rich in protein and iron. Dal and curd is a good source of protein and spinach is a good source of iron and folate. You can also store the idlis for some days.



Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup yellow moong dal, soaked for 3 hours

• 3/4 cup spinach, chopped & blanched

• 3 green chillies, chopped

• 1 tbsp curd

• Salt to taste

• 1/2 tsp fruit salt

• 1/4 tsp oil

Method:

• Blend dal, spinach & green chillies in a blender to make a smooth paste.

• Add curd & salt to the mixture.

• Now add fruit salt to it. Mix gently.

• Grease the idlimoulds using oil and pour the batter and steam for 10-12 mins

• Serve with coconut or green chutney.



2. Beetroot Curd Rice

This is an iron rich cooling recipe. Beetroot is a rich source of iron and folic acid. Curd makes the dish refreshing and is probiotic in nature. Cumin and Hing added in the dish will aid with digestion.

Ingredients:

• 3/4 cup cooked rice (preferably short-grain or leftover rice)

• 1 small beetroot (grated or finely chopped)

• 1–1.5 cups curd (plain yogurt)

• Salt, to taste

• 1 tbsp grated carrot (optional, for texture)

• 1 tbsp cucumber, grated (optional, for crunch)

For Tempering:

• 1 tsp oil (preferably coconut or sesame oil)

• 1/4 tsp mustard seeds

• 1/4 tsp cumin seeds

• 4–5 curry leaves

• 1 pinch hing (asafoetida)

• 2–3 green chilies (slit or chopped)

• 1 tsp grated ginger (optional, for warmth)

Method

• In a small pan, sauté grated beetroot in a little oil or steam it for 4–5 minutes until soft. Let it cool.

• In a mixing bowl, mash the cooked rice slightly with a spoon or your fingers.

• Add curd, salt, grated beetroot, and mix until the rice turns a beautiful pink color.

• Optionally add grated carrot, cucumber, or a splash of milk if curd is too thick.

• Heat oil in a small pan. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter.

• Add cumin seeds, curry leaves, green chilies, ginger, and a pinch of hing.

• Sauté for a few seconds until aromatic.

• Pour the tempering over the curd rice mixture. Mix well.

• Serve immediately or chill for 15–20 minutes before serving.

Tip-Add half tsp of ghee from the top, ghee is a source of healthy fat and will help in digestion.

3. Jowar Upma

Jowar is low in glycemic index which helps in preventing a spike in glucose levels. Jowar combined with dal makes the dish rich in all the essential amino acids. Hing and ginger added in the upma will help in the digestion. Cashews are good source of healthy fat. This dish is a well packed with all the major nutrients.

Ingredients

• Uncooked Jowar- 30gms

• Canola or safflower oil- 1 tsp

• Mustard seeds- ¼ tsp

• Urad Dal (split black gram or use mung dal (petite yellow lentils)- 1 tbsp

• Green Chili- ¼ chopped

• Hing- 1 pinch

• Curry leaves fresh- 3-4 Leaves

• Red onion- ½ cup finely chopped

• Cashews- 1tsp chopped

• Ginger - 1 tsp grated/ minced

• Carrots – ¼ cup

• Peas fresh- 1tbsp

• Salt to taste

• Water- ½

• Coriander leaves- 1 tsp

• lemon juice- 1 tsp

Method:

• Boil jowar for 8-10 minutes.

• In a Kadhai, add oil mustard seeds, urad dal and let them sputter or sizzle for 15 seconds.

• Then add chili, asafetida, curry leaves, onions, ginger, carrots cashews and cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until translucent.

• Now add jowar, salt, water, peas, cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low flame, cover and cook for 15 minutes. Let the jowar sit covered for 5 minutes. Garnish it with coriander and sprinkle lemon juice. Serve it Hot.

4. Sauteed Tofu

Tofu is a plant-based protein which is rich in iron and isoflavones andhelps in muscle repair. Vegetables are rich in fiber so they will help in preventing the problem of constipation.

Ingredients:

• 1 Cup french beans chopped to 1 inch & parboiled

• Half medium onion, chopped

• 1 Large garlic cloves, chopped 1 green chilli, chopped

• 50gm tofu, cubed

• 1 tsp olive oil / vegetable oil

• Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

1. On a frying pan, stir fry the tofu with few drops of oil for about a minute on each side and keep it aside.

2. On the same pan, saute onions, garlic, cloves and chilles till the raw smell goes away.

3. Add the parboiled green beans with tofu and saute for fewminutes

4. And add salt and pepper as per your taste

Combine this salad with a slice of toasted multigrain bread.

5.Ginger Chicken

This dish is a protein packed, and ginger garlic makes the dish anti-inflammatory. Chicken being the main ingredient makes the dish rich in protein and ginger-garlic contributes in making the dish easy to digest. Ginger is also very good in providing relief from nausea.

Ingredients:

• 175g boneless chicken

• 1inch ginger, minced

• 2 cloves of garlic, crushed

• 1 green chilli, minced

• Salt to taste

• Coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

• Grind the chicken into mince

• Heat a pan and add the chicken.

• Cook for 15 minutes on low flame with its own Stock Add salt.

• Avoid clumpingof chicken.

• When the chicken is almost done add the ginger and garlic. Cook till the stock is dried andstir continuously. Garnish it with coriander.

6. Overnight Oats

Overnight oats is a super easy and nutritious recipe. Oats are rich in fiber which helps in keeping the blood glucose in range, yoghurt is probiotic in nature which helps in keeping the gut healthy. Nuts are a source of healthy fats and vitamin E and magnesium.

Ingredients:

• ⅓ cup rolled oats

• 1 tsp jaggery powder or honey (optional)

• ⅓ cup milk (or water or plant-based milk)

• 1 tbsp yogurt

• 1 tsp chia seeds

• 1 apple, chopped

• 4–5 strawberries, chopped

• A few almonds, walnuts, and pistachios, chopped

Method:

• In a bowl or jar, add oats. Mix in jaggery powder or honey if using.

• Pour in the milk and yogurt (or water, if preferred) and stir well.

• Add chia seeds and mix again.

• Cover and refrigerate overnight (or at least 6 hours).

• In the morning, top with chopped apple, strawberries, and garnish with the nuts.

• Serve chilled and enjoy!



7. Shakarkandi Chaat with Roasted Vegetables

This healthy bowl contains sweet potatoes which isgoodsource ofbeta-carotene and is a complex carbohydrate which keep you full for a longer period, beans and cheese are the source of protein. Spinach, mushrooms and bell pepper make the whole dish rich in iron, folic acidand antioxidant in nature.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup spinach, chopped

• 1 cup black beans, rinsed

• ½ tsp ground cumin

• 1 tsp chopped coriander leaves

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• 1 tsp olive oil

• 1 cup sweet potato, chopped

• ½ cup mushrooms, chopped

• 1 cup roasted bell peppers

• Red chilli powder, to taste

• Salt, to taste

• Optional toppings: crumbled cottage cheese or grated parmesan cheese

Method:

• In a small pan, heat olive oil. Add black beans, salt, and cumin. Cook on medium heat for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

• In a large bowl, combine the spinach, sweet potato, mushrooms, and roasted bell peppers. Add a drizzle of olive oil and red chilli powder. Mix well.

• Add the cooked black beans to the bowl of vegetables.

• Drizzle with lemon juice and mix everything well. Top with chopped coriander leaves

• Add a spoonful of cottage cheese or a sprinkle of parmesan for extra creaminess and flavor.



