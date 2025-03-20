Exclusive: Ankur Nayyar Fit At 47; Shares His Meal Habits, Workout Regime, And Tips To Balance Fitness

At 47, Ankur Nayyar continues to defy age with his impressive fitness and disciplined lifestyle. The actor, known for his charismatic presence on screen, shares insights into his daily meal habits, workout regime, and expert tips on maintaining a healthy balance. From his go-to diet choices to the exercises that keep him in top shape, Ankur spills the secrets with Zee News English behind his fitness journey, proving that age is just a number when dedication meets consistency.

Ques- What does your daily fitness routine look like at this stage of your life?

Ankur: Daily fitness routine is my fav double Espresso shot and off to the gym.

Ques- Do you prefer weight training, cardio, or a mix of both?

Ankur: I mix weight training and cardio...and I finish my workout with stretches.

Ques- What does a typical day of eating look like for you?

Ankur: Light breakfast...lunch around 1pm...my evening coffee/tea...dinner around 8pm

Ques- What are some challenges you’ve faced in staying fit in your 40s, and how have you overcome them?

Ankur: If working out is a part of your life...then age is just a number...which reflects your hard work and dedication with each passing year...rather than the challenges.

Ques- How do you balance fitness with your busy schedule as an actor?

Ankur: I try to squeeze in at least half an hour for my work outs even on the busiest of days

Ques- What advice would you give to people in their 40s who are looking to start their fitness journey?

Ankur: Irrespective of the age...don't set the target...just enjoy the process of working out.

Ques- Can you share a simple, effective workout routine that anyone can follow at home?

Ankur: Push ups...sit ups & burpees...can be done any where...and if the space permits then skipping rope as well.

Ques- What your cheat day meal looks like?

Ankur: I enjoy my food...I don't follow any particular or strict direct...I eat whatever and whenever my body demands... even if it is burgers pizzas or sweets...but I don't over do even with the indulgence.

Ques- How much weight did you loose in your teens? Any top notch advises you want to share on fitness regime for teens

Ankur: As a child I was fat...but eventually I lost that baby fat...I don't keep track of body weight...body fat...or calorie intake...the only thing that I am particular about is my regularity for working out...I would advice teens to give it time and keep it clean.