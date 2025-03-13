Exclusive: Is Your Teenage Kid Using Earphones? 5 Ways It Can Harm The Hearing Ability

The growing dependence on gadgets among teenagers is leading to a serious yet often overlooked risk—hearing loss. Youngsters are spending excessive hours plugged into their devices through earphones and unknowingly endangering their hearing. Hearing problems do not affect only the elderly, but also youngsters. Studies indicate that an alarming number of teens and young adults now suffer from hearing impairment, with the situation only set to worsen over time. Dr Shruti Bansal, Consultant, Paediatric ENT, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital Mumbai shares useful insight on how kids using earphones and earpods can be adversely affected.

Noise-Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL) is increasingly becoming a common issue among youngsters due to prolonged exposure to loud music through earphones. Listening at high volumes for extended periods through tiny earphones can damage the sensitive hair cells in the inner ear, leading to irreversible hearing loss. According to the World Health Organisation, nearly 2.5 billion people could suffer from hearing loss by 2050 due to excessive earphone use.

Understanding the realities of hearing loss and debunking misconceptions is crucial for prevention. Whether through headphones or through loud environments like concerts and clubs, continuous exposure to high decibel levels can result in tinnitus, ear pain and eventually, deafness. Protecting your hearing is simple—lower the volume and limit exposure before it’s too late. Don’t let loud music steal your ability to hear altogether.

Earphones, particularly earpods, pose multiple risks beyond just hearing damage. First, they can cause infections as their snug fit seals the ear and prevents air flow, creating a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi. Secondly, they may lead to Otitis Externa—a painful condition characterised by redness and swelling in the ear canal due to prolonged exposure to loud sound and continuous use of in-ear headphones which have not been cleaned. Lastly, the most severe consequence is permanent hearing loss. Earphones sit close to the eardrum, and excessive sound vibrations can damage the cochlea’s delicate cilia, preventing sound impulses from reaching the brain.

Headphones vs. Earphones: The Safer Option

When it comes to your hearing, over-ear headphones tend to be a safer option compared to earphones/ earpods. Earphones sit directly inside the ear canal, exposing it to higher sound pressure, while over-ear headphones provide a buffer. To get the best sound quality and prevent the need for high volume, always ensure a proper fit and consider using noise-cancelling features.

Essential Preventive Measures

Taking good care of your ears can prevent a wide range of hearing-related issues. Some essential practices include:

● Limiting exposure to loud noise: Avoid prolonged use of earphones at high volumes.

● Using the right headphones: Over-ear headphones are often safer than in-ear headphones/earpods as they distribute sound more evenly and reduce direct pressure on the eardrums.

● Avoiding inserting foreign objects into the ears: Cleaning your ears improperly can lead to infections and damage.

Warning Signs of Hearing Damage

If you or your teen experience any of the following symptoms, it may be a sign of hearing impairment:

● Constant ringing in the ears

● Difficulty understanding conversations in noisy environments

● Muffled or distorted sound perception

● Frequently increasing the volume on devices in order to hear clearly

Tips to care

To ensure long-term ear health, follow these simple but effective measures:

● Follow the 60/60 rule: Keep the volume at or below 60% and limit usage to 60 minutes at a time.

● Opt for noise-cancelling headphones: These allow you to listen at lower volumes by blocking external noise. You can also use volume-limiting settings.

● Take regular breaks: Give your ears time to rest by removing earphones every hour for a few minutes.

● Schedule regular hearing checkups: Early detection can prevent long-term damage

Conclusion

Hearing loss is a preventable but growing issue, and awareness is the key to protection. As technology continues to evolve, so should our approach to using it responsibly. Your ears are invaluable as they help you understand the world around you. By implementing safe listening practices, you can ensure your ears remain healthy for years to come. Don't wait for the warning signs—act now and protect your hearing before it’s too late!



