Exclusive: Oily Skin Woes? 7 Ways To Get That Matte Look In Scorching Heat

Summer heat is way too much for the skin to handle, especially oily skin. With rising outdoor temperatures, skin’s sebaceous glands get overworked and produce more oil, making the skin look shinier, but with clogged pores and easy breakouts. Right skincare routine and a few lifestyle tweaks can help to keep the skin fresh and matte throughout the hot summer day. Dr Ameesha Mahajan, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Founder, Eden Skin Clinic shares tips on how to clear the oily skin woes:

(1) Gentle face cleansing - Though it may sound good to wash your face repeatedly in hot summers, but it isn’t actually true. Overwashing the face can strip off its natural moisture and as a compensatory mechanism, skin will tend to produce more sebum. Thus, the result would be breakouts and skin greasiness. To avoid such a situation, switch to a gentle foam or gel-based cleanser and prefer cleansing your face twice a day. Ingredients that work best for oily skin, to keep the skin pores unclogged and balance out the skin’s sebum levels, are salicylic acid and tea tree oil.

(2) Skincare products that are lightweight and oil-free - Layering your face with too many products is not at all a wise option, especially during summers. Always prefer opting for lightweight and non-comedogenic moisturizers and sunscreens, preferably gel-based, in hot weather for regulating the skin’s sebum levels. Niacinamide enriched products will be your best bet.

(3) Moisturizer is a must - Even oily skin needs hydration. When your skin is dehydrated, it produces even more oil to protect itself. Use a water-based, oil-free moisturizer with humectants like hyaluronic acid or glycerin to keep skin balanced without making it greasy.

(4) Keep blotting paper handy - Keep blotting papers handy throughout the day to dab away shine without disturbing your makeup. Unlike tissues or wipes, blotting papers absorb excess oil without removing natural moisture or causing irritation.

(5) Use makeup primers and powders that have a matte finish - Before applying makeup, use a mattifying primer to create a smooth base and control oil throughout the day. Set your makeup with a translucent, oil-absorbing powder to help it stay in place even in sweltering heat.

(6) Gentle face exfoliation - Exfoliation helps prevent clogged pores, but aggressive scrubs can irritate oily skin and increase oiliness. Instead, exfoliate twice a week with a mild chemical exfoliant containing AHAs or BHAs to gently slough off dead skin and regulate oil.

(7) Certain food restrictions - Consuming foods that have a high glycemic index (GI) or excessive dairy consumption is often linked with breakouts on an oily skin type. Always prefer to consume fresh fruits and vegetables and hydrating beverages during hot summers to regulate the skin’s sebum levels.

Conclusion:

Oil management in the summer face basically implies keeping the skin sebum under balance. When you follow a good skincare regime and pair it with lifestyle changes, you achieve a glowing skin which is not greasy in appearance. So follow the above mentioned tweaks to make your face look mattified and glowy at the same time.



