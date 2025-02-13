Valentine’s Day - the time to pamper and love each other, is around the corner and the best gift you can give to each other is sharing self-care together. By loving yourself and sharing that self-care together, you can bond more and feel much more relaxed. Dr Ameesha Mahajan, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Founder, Eden Skin Clinic tells Zee News Digital how to glow together this season of love.

The dermat feels should go on a self-exploration journey together and care for your skin to make it look nourished and radiant.

(1) Setting the vibe - Together make self-love a priority by creating a spa-like vibe in your room using dim lights, lighting fragranced candles and playing calm music. Your skincare session will become a soulful experience like this.

(2) Double cleansing the face - Make a routine to double cleanse your face together. Start with an oil-based cleanser that will help to remove the makeup applied and sunscreen’s white cast. Then proceed forward with a gentle cleanser that is hydrating in nature to clean the face from dirt, sweat, environmental pollutants etc. Encourage each other for gentle massaging of the face in circular hand or finger movements for around 30 seconds.

(3) Skin exfoliation - The damaged skin cells make the face look quite dull but this dullness can be vanished by opting for chemical exfoliation twice or thrice a week. Lactic acid works best for dry skin, salicylic acid for oily skin and enzyme-containing exfoliants for those possessing sensitive skin type.

(4) Face mask application - It is one of the most superior ‘couple goals’ to experience an application of relaxing face masks together. For oil-based skin, prefer clay masks, sheet masks for getting a hydrating skin and brightening masks if struggling with dull skin.

(5) Targeted serums - For delivering active ingredients into the skin, skin serums serve an important role and you can use different serums for targeting specific skin concerns. For example - hyaluronic acid serum helps in skin’s hydration, niacinamide assists in oil control etc. Pat serums onto your skin for better absorption.

(6) Locking in with moisturizer - A good and rich moisturizer is the most crucial part of skincare regime to lock in moisture. It assists with prevention of transepidermal water loss (TEWL) and keeps the skin supple.

(7) Lip and hand care - Any date night deserves great lips and hands as dry hands and chapped lips are a great turn-on. Exfoliate your lips with a sugar scrub and apply a hydrating lip balm. Massage each other’s hands with a rich lotion to keep them soft and smooth.

(8) Favourite fragrance - End your skincare session with a spritz of your favourite perfume or body mist. Fragrance can enhance attraction, making your Valentine’s Day even more special.

Conclusion

Taking care of your skin together isn’t just about looking good, rather it’s a fun and intimate way to connect. Whether you’re masking, massaging, or just laughing over skincare mishaps, this routine is sure to bring you closer.

