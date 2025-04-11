Exclusive: Vitamin A Vs Vitamin C For Eye Health: Benefits And Functions Explained

Both Vitamin A and Vitamin C are important to eye health, with Vitamin A being important to normal vision, particularly in dim light, and Vitamin C potentially safeguarding against certain eye disease such as dry eye and age-related macular degeneration. Vitamin A is really a collection of antioxidant chemicals that are responsible for vision, bone growth, immune function and general health.

Vitamin A is crucial in vision Its value lies between children's growth and preventing age-related vision impairments. Generally, there are two forms of vitamin A, based on whether the plant or animal

is being utilized as the source. Dr Neeraj Sandhuja Ophthalmologist and Founder and Director of Viaan Eye and Retina Centre shares with us how both Vitamin A and C are crucial for healthy eyes.

1. Retinol is also a synonym for vitamin A contained in animal food. This form of "pre-formed" vitamin A is directly utilizable by the body. Sources of retinol vitamin A are beef and chicken liver, whole milk and cheese.

2. Vitamin A in yellow and orange fruits and vegetables is present in "provitamin A" carotenoid forms, which are converted by the body into retinol when consumed. Sweet potatoes, carrots, spinach, kale and cantaloupes have highest levels of provitamin A carotenoids.

How Does Vitamin A Benefit the Eyes?

1. Improves Night Vision

* The forms of Vitamin A is a vital part of rhodopsin, an eye protein that allows you to see in the dark. Without adequate Vitamin A, you are unable to adjust to darkness and cause night blindness.

2. Prevents Dry Eyes and Corneal Damage

* Vitamin A keeps the cornea in good health, the covering of the eye, by promoting tear secretion in the eyes to avoid dryness and irritation. Vitamin A deficiency over a long time results in a condition called xerophthalmia where severe dryness damages the cornea.

3. Prevents Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

It safeguards the macula, one of the areas of the retina responsible for central vision, against betacarotene-induced oxidant damage, as an antioxidant.

4. Combats Eye Infections

Immunological function, defends your body against eye infection. Vitamin A deficiency weakens the conjunctiva and cornea and renders them susceptible to infection.

5. Required for Children's Eye Development

In children, sufficient Vitamin An prevents early eye deformity and ensures visual development in the right way.

Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that shields the eyes and may decrease age-related macular degeneration and cataract risk, as well as be involved in the formation of collagen for eye structure. some of the most important functions are:

1. Antioxidant Protection:

• Vitamin C is a good antioxidant, which safeguards the eyes from oxidative damage and free radical damage, thus causing eye disease such as AMD and cataract.

* Vitamin C is highly concentrated in the aqueous humor, the liquid in front of the eye lens, again bearing witness to its value to eye health.

2. Prevention of Cataract:

* Vitamin C prevents the development of cataracts, a clouding of the eye lens. Vitamin C's antioxidant function may delay the development of cataracts.

3. Macular Degeneration:

* Some studies reveal that vitamin C, and also other antioxidants including zinc, beta-carotene, and vitamin E, will prevent age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which is a leading reason for loss of vision.

4. Collagen Formation:

* Vitamin C is required for the manufacture of collagen, a protein that provides structure to the cornea and sclera (white of the eye). This supports healing of the cornea from injury and structural integrity of the eye.

Finally both vitamins are crucial but for some eye health in vision vitamin A is more useful, but vitamin C is crucial in protecting the eyes from damage in the long run and general eye health.