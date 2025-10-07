Exploring Modern Aviation: DIG Mohanka’s Insightful New Book Launched

With over three decades of experience in civil aviation, Shiv Kumar Mohanka, DIG, CISF, brings to life the lesser-known facets of flying in this 445-page book, blending facts, anecdotes, and professional insights. From how altitude affects our taste buds to why airport codes defy logic, Above and Beyond answers intriguing questions that often cross a traveller’s mind.

Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu praised the book as “an encyclopedia of India’s aviation sector,” highlighting its comprehensive coverage of everything from airport operations to passenger experiences. Former Civil Aviation Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain called it “the bible of aviation in India and beyond.”

Based on a survey of 1,500 flyers, the book identifies 262 recurring air travel issues and offers practical solutions for improving India’s aviation ecosystem. It explores critical themes such as airport design, crew management, passenger rights, AI, and cybersecurity, making it both informative and forward-looking.

Written in an accessible style, Above and Beyond is a valuable read for aviation professionals, students, and frequent flyers alike. It not only demystifies the complexities of flying but also celebrates the precision, people, and progress that make modern aviation possible.

Published by Juris Press, Chennai, the book is now available on Amazon and Books Central.