Fab At 46; Sameera Reddy Shares Her Fitness Journey: Know How To Age Gracefully Without Extreme Diets

Actress and mother of two, Sameera Reddy, has embraced a new outlook on health and wellness at 46. After years of struggling with fluctuating weight, she resolved to focus on lasting health instead of temporary solutions. Her transformation began on her birthday, December 14, 2024, and she officially launched her fitness routine on January 1, 2025.

In a recent conversation with The Indian Express, Sameera shared how her approach to fitness has matured, now centering on strength training, balanced nutrition, and sustainable habits.

A Fresh Start

Years of yo-yo dieting led Sameera to reassess her priorities. She realized that the cycle of gaining and losing weight wasn’t healthy or sustainable. “It dawned on me that this back-and-forth with my weight wasn’t working,” she noted. Juggling her acting career, parenting responsibilities, and a fitness routine wasn’t easy, but rather than quit, she chose to commit to a more balanced and enduring lifestyle as 2025 began.

Prioritizing Strength Over Weight Loss

Sameera’s focus has shifted away from chasing a smaller number on the scale. Instead, she’s determined to age with strength and vitality. “At this point in my life, I know that extreme diets don’t work. I’m focused on maintaining my strength, feeling fit, and being confident — not just being thin,” she said. This represents a significant departure from her earlier focus on quick weight loss.

Balanced Eating Without Harsh Rules

When it comes to nutrition, Sameera is all about balance rather than restriction. She avoids extreme diet trends and prefers a practical, mindful approach. “I don’t cut out entire food groups like carbs,” she shared. By practicing portion control and adapting her meals to match her physical activity, she aims for consistency and long-term wellness, rather than fleeting results.

Championing Self-Motivation

While family support has been valuable, Sameera emphasizes the importance of self-belief and determination. “You need to be your own biggest supporter. Not everyone will be in your corner, and that’s okay. What matters is showing up for yourself,” she said. Her message is clear: wellness is a personal journey. She encourages setting achievable goals and maintaining steady progress. “This is your path, and only you can walk it,” she concluded.