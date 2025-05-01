Farah Khan's weight loss journey has been steady, driven by a mix of exercise, dietary changes, and lifestyle adjustments. Her regimen includes unconventional workouts like hydro exercises, stair climbing, and a focus on eating balanced, nutritious meals. Her trainer, Yogesh Bhateja, emphasized that Farah avoided fad diets and instead stuck to a consistent, sustainable routine.

The filmmaker and choreographer, known for her aversion to traditional gyms, has recently attracted attention for her impressive transformation at age 60. Instead of sacrificing her love for food, she chose creative fitness alternatives.

Farah’s transformation began when she shifted her previously sedentary habits. Notably, she started using stairs instead of the elevator in her high-rise building—once avoiding even stepping out from her 35th-floor apartment.

In addition to stair climbing, Farah incorporated early morning hydro workouts—low-impact water-based exercises like walking in the pool, jumping jacks, and wall glides. These workouts, often easier on the joints, are especially helpful for improving strength, balance, and lung capacity. Studies suggest water exercises benefit those with joint issues like knee osteoarthritis by enabling pain-free movement and improving mobility more effectively than land-based exercises.

Initially, Farah found treadmill workouts monotonous. To keep her engaged, Bhateja modified her routine by gradually increasing stair climbing. Starting with just two floors, she eventually worked her way up to 28 floors—a key factor in her fitness progress.

Stair climbing is an effective, cost-free workout that burns calories and improves heart health, blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar control.

While physical activity played a big role, Farah's disciplined eating habits were equally crucial. She didn’t resort to extreme dieting; instead, she prioritized portion control and nutritious food. Her day begins with protein-rich breakfasts, includes salads for fibre, and avoids processed or sugary items. A key part of her plan was eating her last meal by 7:30 p.m., which helps improve metabolism and supports overall weight loss.