Father's Day is just around the corner (June 15th, 2025, to be exact!), and what better way to celebrate the amazing dads in our lives than with a spectacular brunch? Forget the usual toast and cereal; this year, let's treat Dad to a spread that shows just how much we appreciate him. Whether your father is a fan of savory delights, a sweet tooth, or a bit of both, we've got you covered with a selection of crowd-pleasing brunch recipes that are sure to make his day extra special.

For the Savory-Loving Dad

If your dad prefers a hearty, savory start to his day, these recipes are perfect:

Ultimate Breakfast Burritos: Easy to customize and incredibly satisfying, breakfast burritos are a brunch staple for a reason. Scramble some eggs with his favorite fixings – think crispy bacon or sausage, diced potatoes, onions, peppers, and plenty of cheese. Wrap it all up in warm tortillas and serve with salsa and guacamole for a flavorful punch.

Hearty Sausage and Spinach Frittata: A frittata is elegant yet simple to make. Sauté some crumbled sausage, fresh spinach, and onions, then pour over a mixture of whisked eggs and cheese. Bake until puffed and golden. It's a fantastic option for feeding a crowd and can be made ahead of time.

Smoked Salmon and Dill Cream Cheese Bagels: For a lighter, yet still sophisticated, savory option, consider this classic. Toast some fresh bagels and spread generously with a dill-infused cream cheese. Top with slices of smoked salmon, capers, and a sprinkle of fresh dill.

Cheesy Grits with Andouille Sausage: If your dad appreciates Southern comfort food, a bowl of creamy, cheesy grits topped with spicy seared Andouille sausage is a winning combination. It's rich, flavorful, and incredibly satisfying.

For the Sweet-Toothed Dad

If your dad has a sweet tooth, these brunch options are sure to delight:

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes with Berry Compote: You can't go wrong with a stack of light and airy buttermilk pancakes. Elevate them with a homemade berry compote (simply simmer mixed berries with a touch of sugar and lemon juice) and a generous drizzle of maple syrup.

Decadent French Toast Bake: This is a fantastic make-ahead option that feels incredibly indulgent. Soak slices of challah or brioche bread in a rich egg and milk mixture, then layer with a streusel topping or cream cheese filling. Bake until golden and serve with powdered sugar and fresh fruit.

Cinnamon Roll Casserole: Take the beloved cinnamon roll to the next level with this easy casserole. Use canned cinnamon rolls cut into pieces, mix with an egg and milk custard, and bake until bubbly and golden. Top with the included frosting for an irresistible treat.

Apple Crumble Muffins: For a slightly less indulgent but equally delicious sweet treat, bake a batch of homemade apple crumble muffins. The warm spices and tender apple pieces are a comforting way to start the day.

Drinks and Sides to Complete the Spread:

Don't forget the accompaniments to complete your Father's Day brunch

Freshly Brewed Coffee and Orange Juice: Brunch essentials!

Sparkling Mimosa or Bellini Bar: For a festive touch, set up a bar with chilled sparkling wine and various fruit juices like orange, peach, and cranberry.

Fruit Salad: A vibrant fruit salad adds freshness and a healthy balance to the spread.

Crispy Bacon or Sausage Links: A classic brunch side that's always a hit.

Roasted Breakfast Potatoes: Simple to make and a great addition to any savory dish.