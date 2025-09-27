Festive Season Detox: Ayurvedic Rituals To Prep Your Skin, Hair, And Gut

As the festive season is around the corner, pleasant moments and joy fill the air in the form of family gatherings and dressing for festivities. At the same time, it also brings the frequent consumption of eating candies, fried goodies, staying awake till late at night, and some hair-doing along the way.

While these periods bring about lovely memories, many a time they could also cause dull skin, tired hair, and an overactive gut. Ayurvedic ingredients help to solve these issues, and make sure they look their best through all the festivities.

Hari Ram Rinwa, CEO & Founder of Ashpveda and to Sandeep Gupta Nutraceutical Man of India Strategic Director & Founder Mentor, INLIFE Healthcare shares ayurvedic rituals to prep your skin for skin, hair and gut this festive season

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to Ayurveda for skin, Yashad Bhasma infused products, sesame or coconut oil should be used to relax and detoxify the body. Coating the body with a homemade ubtan consisting of besan, haldi, and chandan will soften the skin and restore its brightness, allowing it to look amazing even with the heaviest makeup on. Additionally, hair care should also be given special attention. Bhringraj or amla oil scalp massage will strengthen the roots, increase circulation, relieve stress, and impart shine to the hair, making it ready for all the festival hairstyles.

Usually the gut is most affected by seasonal indulgence, and thus, Triphala, a time-tested Ayurvedic blend is used for digestion and detox. To keep the metabolism active and energy levels soaring, warm lemon water and herbal teas with ginger and tulsi are wonderful complementing drinks. By performing these easy rituals, one can go beyond detoxification and actually help the mind and body to really enjoy outstanding celebrations with lots of health, energy, and confidence.

As we are about to enter the festive season, time of indulgence, gatherings, and social activities our bodies tend to suffer from added stress, digestive upset, and hair and skin challenges. Ayurveda teaches deep insight for reclaiming balance amidst the festive environment, we celebrate that timeless ancient knowledge by combining it with contemporary wellness science.

Taking Care of Gut & Digestive Care

According to Ayurveda, a robust digestive system is essential for good health. It's natural to consume sweets and oily savouries frequently during a festival, and this will surely heighten the possibility of digestive discomfort. Combining such gut-friendly herbs along with probiotics and fibres with careful routines, such as drinking warm herbal teas or lukewarm lemon water in the morning, can revive your digestive system harmoniously.

Skin & Detox Rituals

Ayurvedic detox must be addressed holistically by blending outer care with inner purification. Skin & Nails supplement imparts vital vitamins, biotin, and herbal actives to feed from the inside out. Pair this with soothing oil massages with natural oils like sesame or coconut, followed by warm baths to support lymphatic drainage while improving circulation.

Hair & Vitality

Vacation times can make hair dehydrated and weak due to higher exposure to sun and pollution. Ayurvedic habits such as daily scalp massage (abhyanga) with the use of oils containing Bhringraj, Amalaki, and Brahmi can stimulate the roots of hair, give shine, and offer defense against environmental stress.

Balanced Lifestyle Practices

Apart from product support, Ayurveda also focuses on a balanced diet and enough rest. Have light, earthy food like kichdi; do gentle yoga or breathing exercises at night to recharge your system; and take restorative sleep, as everything contributes to festive stamina.

(The views expressed in the article are those of the expert quoted. Zee News does not confirm it.)