At 65, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni continues to impress with his youthful energy, radiant skin, and sculpted physique. His enduring wellness isn’t the result of fleeting trends, but rather a steady, 35-year-long commitment to health and fitness.

Regardless of his schedule—be it a packed shoot day or a relaxed morning—Nagarjuna never skips his workout. His routine blends strength training, cardio, swimming, and long walks. Even when he can’t make it to the gym, he ensures some form of movement, a habit rooted in his teenage years. “It’s not about doing more, it’s about doing it consistently,” he shared with Hindustan Times. His mantra for staying motivated is simple: prioritize fitness above all else.

Dispelling common myths, Nagarjuna clarified in a conversation with MM Keeravani that he doesn’t skip meals. Instead, he opts for an earlier dinner, usually comprising salads, rice, chicken, or fish—wholesome and balanced choices. He follows a 12:12 intermittent fasting routine, with a 12-hour eating window and a 12-hour fast. His mornings typically begin with natural probiotics like kimchi or sauerkraut, followed by warm water and black coffee.

What truly sets Nagarjuna apart is his dedication to simplicity and sustainability. He avoids crash diets, extreme restrictions, or quick fixes. His lifestyle is built on consistency and moderation—an approach that supports graceful aging and long-term wellness.

Recently seen in Kuberaa and gearing up for his next project Coolie, Nagarjuna continues to embody a balanced lifestyle that many aspire to—one rooted not in extremes, but in daily, deliberate care.