Dating trends are constantly evolving, and with the rise of social media, new terms emerge faster than ever. In 2025, the latest buzzword making waves in the dating world is floodlighting—a concept that has sparked debate about emotional boundaries on first dates.

What is Floodlighting?

The term floodlighting was first introduced by author Brené Brown in The Power of Vulnerability: Teachings of Authenticity, Connections, and Courage. It refers to the act of oversharing deeply personal details with someone too soon—often in an attempt to build intimacy, seek validation, or test emotional compatibility.

While vulnerability is essential in any relationship, floodlighting can backfire, often leaving the listener feeling overwhelmed or disconnected rather than closer. Brown explains, “People recoil and shut down, compounding our shame and disconnection. You can’t use vulnerability to discharge your discomfort or as a tolerance barometer in a relationship.”

How Did Floodlighting Become a Dating Trend?

Floodlighting first gained popularity on TikTok, where users shared their experiences of feeling emotionally bombarded on first dates. Often confused with trauma dumping, this trend highlights how some individuals share past breakups, childhood traumas, or mental health struggles within minutes of meeting someone new.

Imagine this: You’re on a first date, sharing a laugh, and bonding over common interests. Suddenly, your date dives into an emotional monologue about a painful past relationship or family struggles. While their openness might seem like an attempt to establish trust, it can also feel emotionally overwhelming and forced—potentially pushing the other person away.

Is Floodlighting Healthy in Dating?

Experts suggest that while sharing personal stories fosters connection, doing so too soon can be counterproductive. A first date is about building rapport, understanding compatibility, and gradually deepening trust. Floodlighting, on the other hand, can create an imbalance—where one person dominates the conversation while the other struggles to process too much information too quickly.

How to Navigate First Dates Without Floodlighting

Instead of overwhelming your date with deeply personal revelations, try these mindful dating tips:

► Balance the Conversation – Engage in mutual storytelling rather than turning it into a personal therapy session.

► Pace Your Vulnerability – Allow emotional depth to develop organically over multiple interactions.

► Be Mindful of Red Flags – If a conversation feels one-sided, emotionally draining, or pressured for reactions, take a step back.

► Focus on Lighthearted Topics – Share interests, hobbies, and fun anecdotes before diving into past traumas.

While authenticity is key to any successful relationship, healthy boundaries matter. Floodlighting might seem like a way to fast-track intimacy, but true connections are built on mutual trust and gradual emotional openness.

