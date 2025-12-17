Forget Expensive Purifiers: How To Keep Your Home Air Clean For Free This Winter

Delhi-NCR: With winter setting in, indoor air quality in many cities, including Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), has worsened with dangerous smog and hazardous Air Quality Index (AQI) levels affecting millions of residents. The high pollution level does not only make breathing uncomfortable for many residents but also affect overall health. While some people rely on costly air purifiers to tackle the problem, there are simple and no-cost ways to keep the air in your home fresh and clean.

Why Indoor Pollution Rises In Winter

During colder months, most people keep doors and windows tightly closed to protect themselves from the chill. While this keeps the home warm, it also traps dust, moisture, chemical residues, smoke and other pollutants inside, causing indoor pollution levels to rise.

Open Windows For A Few Minutes Every Day

Whenever outdoor pollution levels are low, open windows and doors to allow cross-ventilation. Morning and early afternoon are usually the best times for this, as pollution levels tend to drop, allowing fresh air to circulate and push indoor pollutants out.

Use Exhaust Fans In Kitchen, Bathrooms

Exhaust fans are essential for keeping indoor air clean. In kitchens, it helps remove smoke and cooking odors, while in bathrooms, it prevents chemical fumes from cleaning agents from lingering indoors. Regular use of exhaust fans can reduce indoor pollutants.

Keep Up With Regular Cleaning

Even during winter, it is crucial to maintain household cleaning. Carpets should be cleaned at least twice a week, and floors should be mopped daily.

Curtains, sofa covers and other fabrics should also be washed regularly to prevent dust buildup.

Limit Incense Sticks And Candles

Frequent use of incense sticks or scented candles can increase indoor pollution and may cause breathing difficulties, especially for people with asthma or other respiratory conditions. Reducing their use can help maintain cleaner air indoors.

Indoor Plants Act As Natural Air Purifiers

Several indoor plants can help naturally filter and purify the air. Placing these plants around your home can improve overall air quality and provide a simple and eco-friendly solution to indoor pollution.

By following these simple habits, you can ensure cleaner and healthier air in your home throughout the winter without spending on expensive purifiers or running up your electricity bills.