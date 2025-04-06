4 Effective Solutions To Get Rid Of Lizards During Summers At Home

As the temperatures rise during the summer months, many households find themselves dealing with an unexpected guest—lizards. While harmless, they can be unsettling for some people, especially when they appear inside the home. Whether you are trying to avoid the creepiness factor or simply want to make your living space lizard-free, there are a number of ways to deter lizards. Here are four effective solutions to get rid of lizards during the summer.

1. Seal Entry Points

Lizards often enter homes through small cracks, holes, or gaps around doors and windows. The first and most effective step in preventing a lizard invasion is to seal up these entry points. Take a walk around your home and inspect the exterior for any potential openings. Pay close attention to places like:

Gaps around windows and doors

Cracks in the walls or foundation

Ventilation openings

You can use caulking or weatherstripping to fill these gaps. Additionally, install screens on windows and vents to prevent lizards from squeezing through.

2. Use Natural Repellents

Lizards, like many pests, are sensitive to certain smells. Using natural repellents can help keep them away from your home without harming them. Some common scents that lizards dislike include:

Garlic : The strong odor of garlic can drive lizards away. Crush a few cloves and place them in areas where lizards are likely to appear.

: The strong odor of garlic can drive lizards away. Crush a few cloves and place them in areas where lizards are likely to appear. Pepper : Black pepper or chili powder can deter lizards when sprinkled in places they frequent. The strong scent irritates them, encouraging them to move elsewhere.

: Black pepper or chili powder can deter lizards when sprinkled in places they frequent. The strong scent irritates them, encouraging them to move elsewhere. Naphthalene: Often used in mothballs, naphthalene has a pungent odor that lizards tend to avoid. Place naphthalene balls in corners or places where lizards are known to hide.

You can also make a simple spray by combining water with garlic, pepper, or essential oils (like peppermint or lavender). Spray this solution along the walls, windowsills, and entry points to discourage lizards from entering.

3. Keep Your Home Clean and Clutter-Free

Lizards are attracted to areas that provide both shelter and food sources. By keeping your home clean and decluttered, you reduce the places where lizards can hide and hunt for insects. Here are some cleaning tips:

Remove food scraps: Lizards often enter homes in search of insects to eat. By keeping food crumbs and spills cleaned up, you reduce the chances of attracting their food source.

Lizards often enter homes in search of insects to eat. By keeping food crumbs and spills cleaned up, you reduce the chances of attracting their food source. Clean corners and hidden spaces: Regularly dust and vacuum areas like behind furniture, under the refrigerator, and in corners where lizards may hide.

Regularly dust and vacuum areas like behind furniture, under the refrigerator, and in corners where lizards may hide. Control insects: Since lizards feed on small insects like ants and flies, make sure you are keeping your home free from pests. Consider using insect traps or sprays to control the insect population.

A clean home is less appealing to lizards and will make them less likely to stick around.

4. Set Traps

If you already have lizards inside your home and the above methods aren't working, you can use traps to catch them. There are several options available:

Live traps: These traps allow you to catch lizards without harming them. Simply place the trap in areas where lizards are commonly seen, and once caught, you can release them outside.

These traps allow you to catch lizards without harming them. Simply place the trap in areas where lizards are commonly seen, and once caught, you can release them outside. Glue traps: Although not ideal for everyone, some people use sticky traps to catch lizards. These should be placed in corners or behind furniture where lizards tend to hide. However, be cautious when using glue traps as they can cause harm to the lizards, and it may be difficult to release them once caught.

After trapping lizards, be sure to release them far away from your home, so they don't return.

While lizards are generally harmless creatures, it's understandable if you'd prefer not to have them in your living space, especially during the summer months when they are most active. By sealing entry points, using natural repellents, maintaining a clean home, and setting traps, you can effectively reduce or eliminate lizard problems in your home. These solutions are not only practical but also eco-friendly, ensuring a pest-free environment without resorting to harmful chemicals.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)