Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2958994https://zeenews.india.com/lifestyle/from-ceiling-fans-to-trash-bins-8-hidden-dirt-zones-in-your-house-that-need-monthly-cleaning-2958994.html
NewsLifestyle
HOME CLEANING TIPS

From Ceiling Fans To Trash Bins: 8 Hidden Dirt Zones In Your House That Need Monthly Cleaning

A clean home isn’t just about spotless floors and shiny surfaces—hidden dirt zones often get ignored. Areas like ceiling fans, behind appliances, curtains, vents, and trash bins collect dust, germs, and odors. Cleaning these spots monthly keeps your home fresh, healthy, and pest-free. Add these 8 hidden zones to your cleaning checklist today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 04:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Even if your home looks spotless, certain areas collect hidden dirt, dust, and bacteria that are often overlooked.
  • Ignoring these spots can lead to allergies, unpleasant odors, and even damage to your belongings.
  • A sparkling home isn’t just about visible surfaces—it’s about tackling the hidden dirt zones too.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

From Ceiling Fans To Trash Bins: 8 Hidden Dirt Zones In Your House That Need Monthly CleaningPic Credit: Freepik

Even if your home looks spotless, certain areas collect hidden dirt, dust, and bacteria that are often overlooked. Ignoring these spots can lead to allergies, unpleasant odors, and even damage to your belongings.

To keep your living space truly clean and healthy, here are 8 hidden dirt zones you should clean at least once a month:-

1. Ceiling Fans and Light Fixtures

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dust accumulates quickly on fan blades and light fixtures, spreading particles into the air every time they are used. A quick monthly wipe with a microfiber cloth or vacuum attachment helps maintain cleaner air indoors.

2. Behind and Under Appliances

Areas behind refrigerators, ovens, washing machines, and microwaves often trap grease, crumbs, and dust. Cleaning these spots monthly prevents pests and improves the efficiency of your appliances.

3. Baseboards and Corners

Baseboards and floor corners collect dust, hair, and grime that vacuuming often misses. Wipe them down with a damp cloth to keep your home looking fresh and hygienic.

4. Curtains and Blinds

Fabric curtains trap allergens, while blinds collect layers of dust. Vacuuming or washing them monthly reduces allergy triggers and keeps the air cleaner.

5. Remote Controls, Switches, and Doorknobs

These high-touch items harbor bacteria and germs that often go unnoticed. Disinfecting them regularly is essential for a healthier home.

6. Air Vents and Filters

Dust, mold, and allergens build up in vents and filters, reducing air quality. Cleaning them monthly ensures better airflow and helps prevent respiratory issues.

7. Under Furniture

Beds, sofas, and tables often hide layers of dust and lost items. Vacuum or sweep under them monthly to maintain cleanliness and prevent hidden dirt buildup.

8. Trash Bins

Even with liners, trash bins collect bacteria and odors. A monthly scrub with disinfectant keeps them fresh and prevents germs from spreading.

A sparkling home isn’t just about visible surfaces—it’s about tackling the hidden dirt zones too. By adding these eight areas to your monthly cleaning checklist, you can create a healthier, fresher, and more inviting living space.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK