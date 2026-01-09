From Chat To Blackmail: How An ‘AI Girlfriend’ Duped A Bengaluru Techie Of ₹1.5 Lacs- Expert Shares Safety Dating Tips

The victim, Nishanth (name changed), a cloud engineer working with a private firm and residing in Ejipura, told police he created a profile on the dating app Happn, where he matched with a woman who introduced herself as “Ishani” on January 5. After chatting on the app and exchanging basic personal information, the conversation soon shifted to WhatsApp.

Later the same day, Nishanth received a video call from the woman’s number. During the call, she engaged him in intimate conversation and persuaded him to undress. Unbeknownst to him, the interaction was secretly recorded. Soon after the call ended, he began receiving threatening messages and calls from unknown individuals, who demanded money and warned that the explicit video would be shared with his contacts and circulated online if he did not comply.

Alarmed by the threats and fearing public humiliation, the techie initially transferred Rs 60,000. However, the extortion did not end there. Seeking help from a friend, he went on to transfer another Rs 93,000 in multiple transactions to a bank account and two UPI IDs shared by the accused through a digital payment app by 4.30 pm on January 6.

Despite making the payments, the fraudsters continued to harass him for more money. Deeply distressed, Nishanth finally confided in close friends, who advised him to approach the police. Based on his complaint, the central cybercrime police station registered a case under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and Section 308 (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation is underway to identify and trace the accused, a senior police officer said.

Police believe the scammers used an AI-generated intimate video of a woman to deceive the victim. “Many people assume the person on a video call is real and live, which makes them vulnerable. We are seeing a rise in sextortion cases linked to dating apps, and users must remain cautious while interacting with strangers online,” the officer added.

The majority of the world lives online today, and in this constant online presence, it's hard to meet new people and connect with them. To find a life partner, people are compelled to rely on dating websites and apps. These modern dating methods provide a space where individuals can express themselves and connect with others they believe are compatible. Even if there are some things that an individual should be mindful of, there are also advantages to dating online, but there are pitfalls to avoid.

Dr. Chandni Tugnait, a renowned MD (A.M), Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, and the Founder & Director of Gateway of Healing shares some dos and don’ts of online dating-

● Safety first: When you create your profile on an online dating app, be mindful that you are putting your authentic self out there by sharing a couple of pictures and a brief bio. At the same time, ensure you do not share any sensitive information on your profile, such as your social media handles or personal contact number.

● Getting-to-know-you window: It is important to get to know the other person before exchanging personal information or meeting. Even when the excitement is palpable and you like someone from the start, unless you are sure the other person is being authentic, don’t rush into anything. Take your time, allow yourself a get-to-know-you window of at least a week before taking things further.

● Screen the individual: You get to know the other person, have been chatting on the app for over a week, and decide to meet, but before doing so, look up the person on social media to make sure they are who they claim to be. A person’s social media profile always tells something about who they are. If you think something might be off, take a step back, ask that person directly, and if they don’t give you a straight answer, don’t go ahead with the date.

● Initial impression: You both have passed all the initial getting-to-know-you stages and are finally on a date, but that does not mean you should let your guard down. Be friendly with them, talk and flirt, but at the same time, be observant of how they are behaving towards you. Are they trying to pry into your life by asking questions you are not comfortable sharing? If that’s the case, call them out, and if things still don’t improve, walk out, because you went on a date, not an interrogation.

● Financial boundaries: Ensure that the other person is not taking advantage of you financially. Since it is a first date, you are allowed to split the bill and discuss beforehand to make sure that both of you are comfortable with the chosen place and can afford it, so that no one is put in a tight spot.

Apart from the above-mentioned points, be mindful of where you go, make sure it is not deserted, and don’t agree to anything you are not comfortable with. Remember, your safety is in your hands, so be aware, mindful, and stay safe.