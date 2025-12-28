From French To Korean: Here’s How To Wish 'Happy New Year' In Different Languages Around The World
Celebrate the New Year like a global citizen by learning how to say “Happy New Year” in different languages, from French to Korean. These multicultural greetings add warmth, inclusivity, and a personal touch to your New Year wishes.
As the world steps into New Year 2026, people across different cultures celebrate new beginnings with joy, hope, and heartfelt wishes. While “Happy New Year” is universally understood, greeting someone in their native language adds a personal and meaningful touch.
Whether you’re travelling, messaging international friends, or posting on social media, here’s how you can say “Happy New Year” in 15 different languages from around the world.
1. English
Happy New Year
Used widely across English-speaking countries like the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia.
2. French
Bonne année
A popular greeting in France, Belgium, and parts of Africa. It literally means “Good Year.”
3. Spanish
Feliz Año Nuevo
Commonly used across Spain, Mexico, and Latin American countries.
4. German
Frohes neues Jahr
A cheerful way to welcome the New Year in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.
5. Italian
Buon Anno
Italians often pair this greeting with festive meals and midnight celebrations.
6. Portuguese
Feliz Ano Novo
Used in Portugal and Brazil, especially during grand fireworks and beach celebrations.
7. Dutch
Gelukkig Nieuwjaar
Heard across the Netherlands and parts of Belgium during New Year festivities.
8. Russian
С Новым годом (S Novym Godom)
One of the most important holidays in Russia, celebrated with family and feasts.
9. Arabic
سنة جديدة سعيدة (Sanah Jadidah Sa‘idah)
Common across Arabic-speaking countries during New Year greetings.
10. Hindi
नया साल मुबारक हो (Naya Saal Mubarak Ho)
Widely used in India along with celebrations and resolutions.
11. Chinese (Mandarin)
新年快乐 (Xīn Nián Kuài Lè)
Means “Happy New Year,” used for both Gregorian and Lunar New Year greetings.
12. Japanese
明けましておめでとうございます (Akemashite Omedetō Gozaimasu)
A polite and traditional New Year greeting in Japan.
13. Korean
새해 복 많이 받으세요 (Saehae Bok Mani Badeuseyo)
Literally means “Receive lots of luck in the New Year.”
14. Thai
สวัสดีปีใหม่ (Sawasdee Pi Mai)
Used in Thailand to welcome the New Year with positivity.
15. Turkish
Mutlu Yıllar
A warm and friendly way to wish happiness and success in the coming year.
Why Multilingual Wishes Matter
Greeting someone in their own language reflects cultural respect and global connection. As New Year 2026 begins, these small gestures help spread joy beyond borders and bring people closer together.
No matter where you are in the world, the spirit of New Year remains the same hope, happiness, and fresh starts. This New Year 2026, try wishing your loved ones and colleagues in different languages and make your greetings truly unforgettable.
