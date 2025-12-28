Advertisement
From French To Korean: Here's How To Wish Happy New Year In Different Languages Around The World
HAPPY NEW YEAR 2026

From French To Korean: Here’s How To Wish 'Happy New Year' In Different Languages Around The World

Celebrate the New Year like a global citizen by learning how to say “Happy New Year” in different languages, from French to Korean. These multicultural greetings add warmth, inclusivity, and a personal touch to your New Year wishes.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
  • As the world steps into New Year 2026, people across different cultures celebrate new beginnings with joy, hope, and heartfelt wishes.
  • While “Happy New Year” is universally understood, greeting someone in their native language adds a personal and meaningful touch.
  • No matter where you are in the world, the spirit of New Year remains the same hope, happiness, and fresh starts.
From French To Korean: Here’s How To Wish 'Happy New Year' In Different Languages Around The WorldPic Credit: Freepik

As the world steps into New Year 2026, people across different cultures celebrate new beginnings with joy, hope, and heartfelt wishes. While “Happy New Year” is universally understood, greeting someone in their native language adds a personal and meaningful touch.

Whether you’re travelling, messaging international friends, or posting on social media, here’s how you can say “Happy New Year” in 15 different languages from around the world.

1. English

Happy New Year

Used widely across English-speaking countries like the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia.

2. French

Bonne année

A popular greeting in France, Belgium, and parts of Africa. It literally means “Good Year.”

3. Spanish

Feliz Año Nuevo

Commonly used across Spain, Mexico, and Latin American countries.

4. German

Frohes neues Jahr

A cheerful way to welcome the New Year in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

5. Italian

Buon Anno

Italians often pair this greeting with festive meals and midnight celebrations.

6. Portuguese

Feliz Ano Novo

Used in Portugal and Brazil, especially during grand fireworks and beach celebrations.

7. Dutch

Gelukkig Nieuwjaar

Heard across the Netherlands and parts of Belgium during New Year festivities.

8. Russian

С Новым годом (S Novym Godom)

One of the most important holidays in Russia, celebrated with family and feasts.

9. Arabic

سنة جديدة سعيدة (Sanah Jadidah Sa‘idah)

Common across Arabic-speaking countries during New Year greetings.

10. Hindi

नया साल मुबारक हो (Naya Saal Mubarak Ho)

Widely used in India along with celebrations and resolutions.

11. Chinese (Mandarin)

新年快乐 (Xīn Nián Kuài Lè)

Means “Happy New Year,” used for both Gregorian and Lunar New Year greetings.

12. Japanese

明けましておめでとうございます (Akemashite Omedetō Gozaimasu)

A polite and traditional New Year greeting in Japan.

13. Korean

새해 복 많이 받으세요 (Saehae Bok Mani Badeuseyo)

Literally means “Receive lots of luck in the New Year.”

14. Thai

สวัสดีปีใหม่ (Sawasdee Pi Mai)

Used in Thailand to welcome the New Year with positivity.

15. Turkish

Mutlu Yıllar

A warm and friendly way to wish happiness and success in the coming year.

Why Multilingual Wishes Matter

Greeting someone in their own language reflects cultural respect and global connection. As New Year 2026 begins, these small gestures help spread joy beyond borders and bring people closer together.

No matter where you are in the world, the spirit of New Year remains the same hope, happiness, and fresh starts. This New Year 2026, try wishing your loved ones and colleagues in different languages and make your greetings truly unforgettable.

