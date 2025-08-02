From Friendship Bands To Mere Insta Tags: How A Big Day To Celebrate Friendship Has Turned Into A Regular Day

Once a Festival, Now Just a Formailty

There was a time when Friendship Day wasn’t just a date on the calendar — it was an emotion. Especially for school students, it was celebrated like a grand festival. From planning a week in advance to eagerly waiting for the first Sunday of August, the excitement was unmatched. Classrooms, corridors, and playgrounds used to be filled with colourful friendship bands, handwritten notes, and laughter that echoed true friendship. But now? It’s reduced to a mere Instagram story mention.

The Charm of Friendship Bands

Earlier, the essence of the day was in the friendship bands. Kids would spend days collecting and buying bands—glittery, cartoon-themed, beaded, and even handmade ones. The goal was simple: tie as many as possible and show off a wrist full of colours. The more bands you had, the more popular you felt. Friends used to line up, tie the band with a warm hug, and capture the moment in memory—not just on camera.

The Rise of Story Tags and Online Mentions

Fast forward to today, the celebration has gone digital. The tradition of tying bands has been replaced with story tags on Instagram. Now, a few people post a group collage, tag some friends, and get tagged in return—and that’s it. The personal effort, the joy of handmade gestures, and the feeling of togetherness are fading. What was once a whole week of planning and preparation is now just a few taps on a phone screen.

Gen Z and the Shift in Mindset

While the digital age has made connection easier, it’s also made relationships feel less deep. Earlier, the efforts put into buying or making bands, writing letters, and planning surprises reflected the value of friendships. Today, many just mention one or two people, making it feel like a task instead of a celebration. It highlights a shift where Gen Z seems more self-focused, valuing quick social recognition over deep emotional bonding.

A Reminder of What We’re Losing

Friendship Day once created memories that lasted forever—not because of the grandeur, but because of the heartfelt efforts. Maybe it’s time we bring that back. A small handwritten note, a phone call, or even a real-life meetup can mean more than a dozen tags. Let’s not reduce such a beautiful day to a digital routine. Friendship deserves more than a story highlight.